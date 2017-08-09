Ushna Shah Age | Ushna Shah Family
Lets start with your introduction who is Ushna Shah?
Ushna: I am Pakistani actress who grew up in Canada and she is still trying to figure out who she is?
How long have you been actress? Where you started your journey?
Ushna: I have been actor since yery young age. I came from a acting background. I have been involved in radio and theatre since prep-school. TV acting is something I got into when I came back to Pakistan.
What kind of roles do you prefer?
Ushna: Challenging one that I can justice to them.
Any role that you wanted to perform but was not cast in?
Ushna: I believe in fat, I have got the roles I was meant to have and the ones I didnâ€™t were not meant for me so I live with no regrets.
If you could choose, what three actor would you really want to work with?
Ushna: I have a long list to sum up, Al Pacino, Meryl streep and Daniel Lewis and Qavi Khan sir.
What of something that you know now wish you knew early in showbiz world?
Ushna: Many things, how handle people, screen acting, I got better with each project so I wish I had known o lot of these things before.
What is the hardest part of being celebrity?
Ushna: I wouldnâ€™t say I am a celebrity yet, but I can sense I have to delope thick skin. Tune out the negativity, intake the positive critics.
What is the first word come in you mind when you read the following?
Ushna:
Love: Work
Films: Magic
Family:Belonging
Music: Life
Fans: Incentives
Your most memorable project?
Ushna: My first project is Aag, never on aired, but was hell of experience. We had 3 months shoot in old village in centreal Punjab. Lots of food poisoning, language barriers and scary moments.
Any message for fans?
Ushna: I have fans????
I love writing, but studying it was making me miss the things I lived for. Going without theater was like going without water, and going without writing would have been like going without airâ€¦ Iâ€™m inspired by James Franco who studies, gets his degrees, acts, directs and writes at the same time.â€™ Ushna said. Ushnaâ€™s motto in life is â€˜The show must go onâ€™ which also happens to be the name of her favorite song.
Ushna Shah with Sarah khan and Madiha Rizvi
Ushna Shah twitter pic 2014
Irsa Ghazal & Ushna Shah both r Sisters Ushna shah and Aga ali dancing Ushna shah and Aga Alli and Mehwish hayat Ushna shah and Aga Alli Ushna Shah latest twitter pics 2014
