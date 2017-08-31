---------- Advertisement ----------



Syed Jibran wife | Syed Jibran son

Name: Jibran Syed Birthday: October 14, 1979 Birthplace: Jehlum Height: 6ft How did you start your career? Due to 100 rupee bet with a friend Debut Play: PTV Islamabad Aik Kahanee “Hooook” directed by Syed Taufiq Hussain Shah Your best work: Yet to come What kind of roles do you like playing the most? Unorthodox Favorite Actor: Aamir Khan Favorite Actress: Meryl Streep Favorite Movie: Scent of a Woman Favorite TV Show: Friends Favorite Song: Anything on the right time Your Hobbies: Gaming… on and off the field! What makes you happiest: When people around me are happy! What you hate most: Frustration for anything! Your thoughts on Love: No Idea Dream Girl: Hahah Your strength: Family and friends Your weakness: Family and friends One thing most people don’t know about you? Whatever people don’t know is not publishable If you were not an actor, what would you be? Doctor

Syed Jibran is a talented actor and model . He started his career a few years back and he has done numerous drama serials. He is adored by so many top directors and producers. Rezz Aly Shah met this talented star at a cafe in Isloo for chit chat!

What is on your mind? The moment I’m living

How would you describe your personal dress style? One of a kind

How does your work dictate your lifestyle? On the move all the time

Which fashion icon would you relate closely to your style? Nobody

The proudest professional moment in your career? The opening night of Gelato Affair in Islamabad

What is your professional aim in life? To reach the peak in whatever I do.

What is your style mantra, hot brands, current looks or style regrets? Casual, diesel and fcuk, army officer look, cutting my long hair for the army officer look.

Where’s the best place to be? In the arms of a beloved.

What scares you the most? What if girls stop liking me anymore.

What keeps you sailing in a crisis? I stay cool and calm.

Which item from your wardrobe do you love the most? Nothing as such, I’m more of a casual type.

When was the last time you felt utterly insignificant? I don’t remember.

Which song truly means something to you? None… I just listen to them to brighten my mood

What’s your favorite fashion purchase? My collection of shades

What is the best thing about being famous? People point fingers at u …. muhahaha 🙂

The best compliment that you’ve received? Girls telling me…. ” we can do ANYTHING for u ” 😉

What is the cutest thing about you? I am myself cute

Who are the most significant people in your life? My family n friends…!!!

If you have to describe yourself in one word what that it would be? Non-stop.

Who to you is the best-looking Man or Woman on earth? My parents…they undoubtedly are the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen…!!!

What is your greatest personal achievement? Making my mark in the media in Pakistan.

What do you wish someone had told you earlier in life? Be friends with girls…not guys….!!! 😛 hhahahahhaaa just kidding !!

What is your idea of a perfect day? You wake up and u realize that you’ve achieved everything you had desired for in your life and then you die a painless death and go straight to heaven…!!!

Syed Jibran celebrating First Birthday of His Son Masah Allah Cute family

actor syed jibran with wife

