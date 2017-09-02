Sohai Ali Abro Wedding Pics | Sohai Ali Abro facebook

---------- Advertisement ----------



Sohai Ali Abro

Sohai Ali Abro is a Pakistani actress, dancer and model, who appears in Pakistani serials and films.[1] She is best known for her roles in serials like Geo TV’s Saat Pardon Mein (2012), Hum TV’s Tanhai (2013) and Khoya Khoya Chand (2013).[2]

Sohai made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2013 romantic drama Yasir Nawaz’s Anjuman, a critical and commercial success. Her performance won wide critical acclaim, earning a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category at Tarang Housefull Awards.

Modeling

Sohai started her career as a Model. She has appeared in many commercials such as Shan Pickle, Coca Cola, Mobilink and Pepsi.

Acting

Sohai made her acting debut with Geo TV serial Saat Pardon Mein opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar and Alyy Khan.[3] Later she performed dance on ARY Digital’s reality show, Naach. She also did a Telefilm Rangraiz Meray aired on Hum TV.[4][5]

She then appeared in serial Tanhai opposite Goher Mumtaz, Ayesha Omar, Azfar Rehman, Saba Hameed and Arisha Razi airing on Hum TV and Kyun Hai Tu opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar and Neelam Muneer aired on Geo Kahani.

She is currently seen in Hum TV serial Khoya Khoya Chand opposite Ahsan Khan, Maya Ali and Rishte Kuch Adhore Se opposite Yumna Zaidi and Mehmood Aslam.

Film debut & breakthrough

Sohai made her film debut with 2013 Yasir Nawaz’s Anjuman opposite Imran Abbas Naqvi, Sara Loren and Alyy Khan. The film received positive reviews from critics, and Sohai earned critical acclaim for her performance. She went on to nominate for Tarang Housefull Awards—Best Supporting Actress.

She is currently working in her upcoming film Kambakht, opposite Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui which will be release in 2013.

