Shamoon Abbasi | Unknown Facts: family, marriage, wedding pics, age, height, wife, son, daughter name, wikipedia, dramas

Shamoon Abbasi (Urdu: شمعون عباسی‎; born 4 April 1973) is a Pakistani actor and director who is known for portraying villainary roles. Abbasi has won the Bronze award for “Best Telefilm” at the 2011 Hum TV Telefilm Festival Awards, in recognition of Daag Hai Mere Naam Pe

Born 4 April 1973 (age 44)

Residence Karachi, Pakistan

Occupation Actor, director, producer, writer

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

He is a very controversial name and a very versatile and talented actor and director. He is none other than contentious Shamoon Abbasi, one of the famed personalities in the Pakistan Entertainment Industry. He was born on April 4, 1973 in Rome, Italy. He was raised in Italy and attended IN Elemental School, St. Geovanni for his early Education, and later came to Pakistan and now lives here. He is widely known for playing and presenting villainary roles so perfectly. He is a producer and writer as well. He is one who should be called multi-talented and smart. He is a successful person considering his professional life, on the other hand, a bit flawed reviewing his personal life. He is capable of doing his characters so flawlessly that the audience actually start commenting on that character, he has proved to be a proficient actor specially for his negative characters in different drama serials and films. He thinks that there are a lot of heroes already in Industry and admires them. But somehow, he wants to make his way being an Anti-Hero or the Bad Guy of Industry. Well, he stands true as we do have heroes but those who can perform Bad Roles excellently are rare, Shamoon is one of them. No matter Good guy or Bad guy has acting skills and will always be admired by his followers.

SHAMOON ABBASI FATHER:

He has been raised in Italy because his parents used to live there, he speaks Italian fluently. He is son of Zubair Abbasi(late) who was a famous fiction and drama writer. Zubair Abbasi had written many dramas, most famous include Naseeb on Indus Vision, Manzil aired on ARY DIGITAL and Khuwahish Benaam on GEO TV. Although he passed away in 2012 due to illness, but he is still known as a prominent name in the Pakistan Entertainment Industry who has a very talented family in the field of literature and Showbiz. Even Shamoon’s aunt (Zubair Abbasi’s sister) is also a very renowned writer. Shamoon is blessed to be born in such a family where he could openly express his interest in showbiz.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

CAREER:

Shamoon Abbasi or Shamoon Bin Zubair is an admired and applauded actor known for his aggressive acting and an eligible director as well. He has appeared in many Drama Serials such as Dil Hai Chota Sa, Thori Si Wafa Chaheye, NoorPur ki Rani, and many more. Shamoon abbasi directed many Adventure Shows such as the Indonesian Game Show Morven Gold Adventure Ball, Rescue 15, Sunsilk 21st Century Woman of Pakistan and many reality shows like “SAAYE” that was built on Paranormal Activities. Shamoon was selected by the viewers in a reality show named as Express Acting Challenge, show was based on the concept ‘Acting Contest in Pakistan’, and he came up as a finalist. Later he came out as a renowned actor on TV, then a director. Not only these, he has expertise in Photography, Writing, Editing, and Designing Game Shows concepts. He also is a Strategic Director for corporate company-based documentaries and in-house videos. Abbasi was more prominent and popular when he played a role named Masshu in drama serial Kashish in 1999 when he performed an amusing sweet character. One of his remarkable achievements if receiving and winning BRONZE AWARD for “BEST TELEFILM” at the 2011 HUM TV TELEFILM FESTIVAL AWARDS in appreciation of DAAG HAI MERE NAAM PE. Shamoon was the one who introduced Hamayun Saeed as an action Hero for the first time in this play ZEHER in TAPAL CINEMA which was directed by him under YASIR AKHTARS FILMS. Not only that, Shamoon featured Hamayun in his action series, KARORON KA ADMI.

SOME OF SHAMOON DRAMA SERIALS LIST:

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Dil Hai Chota Sa

Thori Si Wafa Chahaye

Kashish

NoorPur Ki Rani

Justugu

Mai Chup Rahungi

Mein Gunehgaar Nahi

FILMOGRAPHY:

While 90 percent of the mid-career actors aim of getting a lead positive role in Films, this man Shamoon Abbasi came forward with a totally different ambition, he thinks that a man should be doing something that’s one is good at and as we all know he is known and much appreciated for his negative characters played so gracefully and he totally gets into the character. He came up with an ambition of being called a ‘hated villain’. He appeared first time on Big Screen in 2011, when he played one of the lead roles in Pakistani movie “BHAI LOG”. He was then seen playing a Lead Negative role against renowned Pakistani Film Industry Hero “Shaan” in a Big Budget Pakistani movie “WAAR” in 2013. After that, his dream of becoming Pakistan’s cinema’s favorite guy has quite come true.

SHAMOON IN INTERVIEWS:

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

In an Interview, he says, “People have asked me why I always pursue negative roles,” and he answers as, “There are a lot of heroes, I want to be the anti-hero”.

He says that he had refused many roles in the past because he always wants to do the work which bears some standard. He said that he might had played many roles in Pakistani Films like Shaan and Momi(Moammar Rana) but he always thought that the work done is not up to standard. He appeared on Big Screen with the Films that revived the Pakistani Cinema and also the work is challenging and up to standard.

HE REFUSED TO WORK AGAINST PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND PREFFERED TO WORK IN PAKISTANI FILM WAAR:

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Shamoon Abbasi reveals that he refused to Bollywood Director Vishal Bhardwaj’s offer to act alongside Priyanka Chopra to stick to WAAR’s director Lashari’s vision and he gave preference to the revival of Pakistani Cinema rather than attaining fame by working in Bollywood. He says. “This is now on the record. He [Vishal Bhardwaj] got a little upset [by my decision] but I explained that it was important for my country. This is the first time a project of this scale is being done and I can’t just ignore it,”

Shamoon other Big Screen projects include O21 that was released in 2014, Sawal 700 Crore Ka (2016), Raasta(2016), Maula Jutt 2 that’s expected to be released in 2017, and there are more projects as well that he is working for but yet not announced when they are expected to be released.

SHAMOON’S PERSONAL LIFE:

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Shamoon’s one of those actors who had been married for more than once. His private life had been much more controversial and flawed. He was first married to Javeria Abbasi, a well-known actress of Pakistani Dramas but the marriage was a failure so they got divorced. Then he married Humaima Malik but again the marriage was a failure and they got divorced. After giving divorce to Hot and Gorgeous Humaima Malik, he got married for the third time to a Canadian girl Javeria Randhawa and surprisingly this marriage was a failure too. Shamoon has two daughters.

Shamoon abbasi, widely known for his serious and villainary roles is a great asset for Pakistan Entertainment Industry. He is one of those actors who preferred to work for his own country rather the fame and popularity that he could attain by working in Bollywood.

Written in a hurry or excitement, Shamoon Abbasi has had his say. Shamoon posted a long, long open letter to journalists and filmmakers on his Facebook. He talked about the four films releasing this Eid and around the same time, how we are lucky to witness this occasion and what is his take on each film, filmmaker behind it and the journalists who spoil it.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Said in a very colloquial, friendly way, Shamoon has voiced his opinion about the upcoming releases, criticized journalists and appreciated the makers. Appreciated Project Ghazi, made a potential taunt on Mehrunisa V Lub U (maybe) but appreciated it too, wrote some double-meaning lines for Yalghaar (“kiun itna ghussa bhai jee, smile now”) and what is interesting is his opinion about Syed Noor’s Chein Aye Na.

In a nicer, milder tone, Shamoon tells Mr. Noor that he should leave the technical to the technical people,

“He should be associated with a particular technical team and just direct his subjects, leave photography and dialogues on individuals Sir. We respect what you have been doing for this country in the past.” And very openly, he tells Shahroz Sabzwari, the leading man in Chein Aye Na that he has his life/career ahead to learn from his mistakes.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

“Noor Sahab if you remember I once said to you, you are story man, keep that thing alive forget what the market wants at the moment.” Let’s translate this to: you have failed in adapting to the market, leave that to others. Just write stories for films, leave tech to professionals. Message sent loud and clear. Delivered? Can’t say at this point.

And that is not it! I kind of agree with Shamoon here:

“I love the fact that we can get to read bout our PRE released movies that someone took more than a year to make and you guys just ruin it for the viewers, I understand that you do your jobs.”

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Other celebrities have been heard saying this too: you work hard on a project, spend so long on it and critics only take an hour to call it trash.

Talking about giving spoilers in pre-release reviews, Shamoon seems distressed and we will be too if someone tells us Beth dies in Little Women (get the reference?)

“It just does the same thing as killing the bakra that bring for qurbaani before Eid.”

Shamoon is not in favor of making realistic movies or something which makes sense. Well to each their own but this sounds really interesting.

“How about stopping in your articles… Where… You just say [it] felt wrong to you and you still are hoping for it to make some money, instead of sense… Maybe they aren’t making sense, but when do you want to see that… Or explain me Transformers guys, or more than a billion movies that were made to make sense!?”

It was an opinion which slightly went towards becoming a rant. With not being very eloquent, we cannot say Shamoon has not made his point really clear. Do I agree with him? Well, to some extent and to some particular parts. Saying that journalists earn only when movies come out is a rather harsh statement. A whole mess goes around all year, good stuff and bad stuff, journalist writes all year. Saying that it is a revival of film industry in Pakistan is sort of true but how long will we keep selling our films with the overused statement ‘Watch it because it is made in Pakistan.’ It is completely normal that not every film is amazing. Still, it is no excuse to make Bollywod inspired, item-number filled films which do not even showcase the effort which went behind it.

How many of you frequent places like these with your significant others to watch a girl dance in the middle of a ground wearing an excuse of a lehenga. It does not happen here. From where did the concept of item numbers come? It almost seems like it is a rite of passage a couple or the hero has to go through in order to become a complete, well-rounded character.

Do we laud Shamoon on voicing his observation? Thoroughly. Do we think it could have been said in better terms? Yes and no. The way it is written sounds like a friendly advice/opinion. Even harsher messages hidden among the text won’t be taken that badly.

Latest Popular Trending Searches: