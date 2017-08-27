---------- Advertisement ----------



Seemi Zaidi husband and family | Seemi Zaidi biography

i always loved her last drama i saw was ashiana loved it my lil cousn used 2 say he l marry her lolz i heard she is blessed wth a baby girl any info where is she now? Seemi is in USA (Virginia).

Seemi Zaidi has been one of those actresses who had a very short career span and then completely disappeared from the media altogether. Daughter of veteran actress Tani Begum, Seemi had been a successful artist during the 1990s as not only did she launch her acting career but also tried her hand at singing. She was introduced to television by Pervaiz Kaleem, a noted film director and writer.

Seemi’s most popular drama to date remains ‘Aashiyana’, produced by Kashif Mehmood, in which she appeared alongside small screen greats such as Qavi Khan, Waseem Abbas, Maria Wasti and Kashif Mehmood himself. The drama was a big boost to her career as it made her popular among the younger and older viewers alike.

Another notable performance by her came in the drama ‘Amar Bail’, in which she acted alongside Tanvir Jamal and ‘Manjhdaar’, in which she played the daughter of Mazhar Ali. Although she received great appreciation for her acting overall, Seemi still chose to cut her career short and distance herself from showbiz.

Actor:

Aashiana

Kasak





Beautiful Baloch Folk Song Babule Seere by Seemi Zaidi

