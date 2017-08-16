Savera Nadeem | Unknown Facts: family, marriage, wedding pics, weight loss tips, age, height, husband, son, daughter name, wikipedia, dramas

---------- Advertisement ----------



Savera Nadeem

Savera Nadeem is a Pakistani actress, producer, director and presenter.

Savera Nadeem is one of the popular and charming TV actresses of Pakistan. She has been working in showbiz for many years not only as an actress but also as a model, producer, director as well as host. Savera was born in Lahore city and here we will talk about Savera Nadeem Height, Weight, Age, Body Measurement, Bra Size, Husband, DOB. Savera completed early education from Lahore and she has done Master’s in English Literature from the Kinnaird College, Lahore. Then she moved to India to study direction from National School of Drama, Delhi. Savera has spent some time of her life also in London. She has learnt classical music too. Savera is a gorgeous model and she has worked in many TV commercials. She has also done many photo shoots as a model.

Savera Nadeem is daughter of famous TV director, screenwriter and journalist of Pakistan, Shahid Mahmood Nadeem. Her step brother Narwan Nadeem is also a TV actor. Savera started her acting career through theatre in Lahore. She worked as a stage actress with ‘Ajoka Theatre Group’ at the start of her career. Savera joined showbiz at quite young age and she appeared on screen for the first time in TV serial ‘Kiran’ of PTV in 1995. Savera became famous as an actress by her lead role in TV serial ‘Inkaar’ of PTV and she won ‘Best Drama Actress’ award by Pakistan Television Awards for this serial. Savera is one of the accomplished leading actresses of Pakistan. She has played versatile characters on screen. Savera was also judge of the reality show ‘Pakistan’s Next Mega Star’ aired on ARY Digital.

Some successful TV serials of Savera Nadeem are ‘Manzil’ and ‘Dually Wed’ of ARY TV, ‘Sawan’, ‘Janjaal Pura’ and ‘Gharoor’ of PTV, ‘Diya Jalay’, ‘Mera Saaein’ and ‘Mera Yaqeen’ of ARY Digital, ‘Bari Aapa ‘, ‘Woh Chaar’ and ‘Qaid-e-Tanhai’ of Hum TV, ‘Virassat’, ‘Teri Berukhi’, ‘Main Manto’ and ‘Mahnoor’ of Geo TV and many more. Savera is also an established Lollywood actress. She made her Lollywood debut in 2015 and in this year she acted in two block buster Pakistani films ‘Good Morning Karachi’ and ‘Manto’. Her father Shahid is the screen writer of the film ‘Manto’. First project of Savera as a director was ‘Kal’ telefilm which was aired on Geo TV and PTV. After that she directed the TV serial ‘Qurbaton Ke Silsilay’ of PTV. Savera has worked as a host too. She hosted the morning show ‘Aaj Subh’ of Aaj TV in 2010.

Savera Nadeem Height, Weight, Age, Body Measurement, Bra Size, Husband, DOB

Name : Savera Nadeem

Date of Birth : 1974

Birth Place : Lahore, Pakistan

Savera Nadeem Profession : Actress, Model, Producer, Director and Host

Education : Master’s in English Literature and studied Direction

Institute : Kinnaird College, Lahore and National School of Drama, Delhi

Nationality : Pakistani

Religion : Islam

Savera Nadeem Husband : She is looking for a husband

Savera Nadeem Father : Shahid Mahmood Nadeem

Savera Nadeem Step Mother : Madiha Gohar

Savera Nadeem Step Brother : Narwan Nadeem

Savera Nadeem Horoscope : N/A

Savera Nadeem Age : 43

Savera Nadeem Body Measurement, Husband, DOB

Savera Nadeem Body Measurements : 36-31-37 Inches

Waist Size : 31 Inches

Hip Size : 37 Inches

Savera Nadeem Weight : 65 KG

Savera Nadeem Height : 5 Feet 6 Inches

Body Type : Hourglass

Eye Color : Brown

Hair Color : Black