Rekha family, wedding pics: 12 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, husband, son, daughter, date of birth, scandal

Bhanurekha Ganesan (born 10 October 1954), better known by her stage name Rekha, is an Indian film actress. Noted for her versatility and acknowledged as one of the finest actresses in indian cinema,[2] Rekha started her career in 1966 as a child actress in the Telugu film Rangula Ratnam, though her film debut as a lead happened four years later with Sawan Bhadon. Despite the success of several of her early films, she was often panned for her looks and it was not until the mid-to-late 1970s that she got recognition as an actress.[3]

Rekha has acted in over 180 films in a career spanning over 50 years. Throughout her career, she has often played strong female characters and, apart from mainstream cinema, appeared in arthouse films, known in India as parallel cinema. She has won three Filmfare Awards, two for Best Actress and one for Best Supporting Actress, for her roles in Khubsoorat (1980), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), respectively. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in Umrao Jaan (1981) won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. Though her career has gone through certain periods of decline, she has reinvented herself numerous times and has been credited for her ability to sustain her status.[4] In 2010, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India

In 1990, Rekha married Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal. A year later—while she was in London—he committed suicide, after several previous attempts, leaving a note, “Don’t blame anyone”.[59] She was pilloried by the press at that time, a period which one journalist termed as “the deepest trough in her life.”[60] Bhawana Somaaya observed the period speaking of “a strong anti-wave against the actress — some called her a witch, some a murderess,” but added that soon “Rekha came out of the eclipse once again unblemished!”[61]

She was rumoured to have been married to actor Vinod Mehra in 1973, but in a 2004 television interview with Simi Garewal she denied being married to Mehra referring to him as a “well-wisher”. Rekha currently lives in her Bandra home in Mumbai

Forced Smooch on a 15-year-old Rekha

While shooting her first film Anjana Safar, in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio, a 15-year-old Rekha had to endure, what would today be called as ‘molestation’, in the hands of the film’s director Raja Nawathe and its star Biswajeet Chatterjee. Right before the shoot, Raja and Biswajeet had it all planned, down to the very last detail. The scene that was to be shot was a romantic scene. According to an excerpt from the book published in The Times of India, the moment Raja said ‘action’, Biswajeet grabbed Rekha and pressed his lips on her mouth. Anything about the kiss had not been mentioned to Rekha. While the camera kept rolling and the entire crew kept whistling and cheering, the director did yell ‘cut’ for five minutes, as Biswajeet kept kissing an unsuspecting Rekha for full five minutes. Rekha had tightly closed her eyes but they were full of tears.

When Vinod Mehra’s mother almost beat up Rekha with a chappal

According to a filmmaker, in an excerpt published in TOI, when Vinod Mehra, Rekha’s rumoured husband, took her to his house in Bombay, after getting married in Calcutta, Vinod’s mother was highly hostile to Rekha. She reportedly pushed Rekha away when the actor tried to touch her mother-in-law’s feet. She refused to let the new ‘bride’ enter the house. She kept abusing and humiliating Rekha who kept standing at the door. Vinod tried to keep matters under control but his mother was too agitated. She reportedly took off her sandals and almost assaulted Rekha with it. Rekha, confused and hurt, began running towards the lift, with tears in her eyes, as a crowd began gathering around the flat. Her husband, Vinod, followed her and asked to stay at his house till matters became normal.

When Rekha, wearing sindoor and mangalsutra, landed up at Rishi-Neetu wedding

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were getting married on January 22, 1980. Neetu and Rekha were close friends. The who’s who of the film industry were present at RK Studios, beautifully decked up. Also present at the wedding were Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, and his parents.

Suddenly, Rekha made a ‘sensational entry’, wearing a spectacular white sari, with a red bindi on her forehead, and, well, red sindoor on her hair. The cameras soon moved away from Rishi-Neetu and focussed on her.

According to a Cine Blitz report on the events of that night, Rekha walked up to the centre of RK Studios’ garden and stood there. But her eyes kept wandering towards Amitabh Bachchan who was speaking to director Manmohan Desai. Soon, Rekha walked up to Amitabh and began talking. They were seen conversing formally, but according to a report in Stardust magazine, “Jaya tried to keep a stoic front for a long time, but eventually she had to bend her head and let the tears roll down.”

Later, in an interview, Rekha said that the sindoor and mangalsutra were part of a film she was shooting. She had forgotten to remove them on her way to the wedding straight from the shoot. However, in 1982, at a National Awards function, where Rekha was being awarded for her performance in Umrao Jaan (1981), she famously said, “In the city I come from, it’s fashionable to wear sindoor”.

4. The actress always dreamt of travelling the world and that’s why she wanted to become an airhostess, but unfortunately she was rejected due to her young age.

5. Rekha is obsessed with make-up, so much so that during her young days, she used to be make friends airhostesses, who would bring her best of make-up bands from abroad.

6. There was a point in Rekha’s early life when she even wanted to be a nun. Well, that inclinatio came after she studied in a convent school with Irish nuns.

7. Can you imagine the gorgeous actress was once upon a time forced to work in B and C grade Telugu films, only because of her poor financial conditions?

8. While lot of people think that Rekha never got married but the truth is that her industrialist husband Mukesh Aggarwal committed suicide a year after their marriage.

9. Rekha perhaps has been the only yesteryear heroine who was linked with maximum of her co-stars including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Babbar, Vinod Mehra, Navin Nischol, Jeetendra, Yash Kohli, Kiran Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha, Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar.

10. Reportedly, she was said to have got secretly married to co-star Vinod Mehra, but she openly rubbished the reports of this marriage in a chat show with Simi Garewal.

11. Besides the infamous alleged love affair with Amitabh Bachchan, the heroine was also linked with Sanjay Dutt who is 5 years younger to her. And if rumours are to be believed, Rekha once said that she became friends with Sanjay Dutt only to make Mr. Bachchan jealous.

12. It has also been said that Rekha was the reason to create differences between regional superstar Kamal Hassan and his wife Wadi Ganapati.

13. Imagine having spent almost 4 decades in Hindi film industry, the actress par excellence still harbours an unfulfilled dream – that of playing the lead role opposite none other than Dilip Kumar.

14. Strange but true, during her initial years in acting industry, shRekha was always looked down upon because of her dark complexion and features, and Bollywood even considered an ugly duckling.

15. How many of you knew that Rekha is too good at mimicry too? Rekha has dubbed for leading Bollywood ladies Neetu Singh in Yaarana and Smita Patil in Waaris.

16. If you didn’t know, the actress is very passionate about singing and legendary RD Burman’s request, she even hummed two songs in her film titled ‘Khoobsurat’.

17. Rekha, who is considered to be the evergreen diva and sex symbol in Bollywood, does not have a stylist. Apparently, she designers her looks and shoots herself.

18. While women of all ages love to copy her signature style of wearing Kanjeevaram sarees, but the actress loves to reinvent his old sarees with a new twist.

19. Unlike most Bollywood stars, Rekha is known to be highly punctual and she values time more than anything else.

20. When it comes to having fraternity friends, Rekha is best friends with dream girl Hema Malini and whenever Hema Ji has to invite friends for parties, Rekha is on her speed dial.

21. She also happens to be the first ever actress in Hindi film industry who got herself enrolled in a gym at Hotel Ramee International and she started with swimming and basic exercises.

