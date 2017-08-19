---------- Advertisement ----------



O Rungreza Hum TV drama | OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, cast, novel story, review, schedule, timing, written update, unknown facts

O Rungreza is a latest drama serial by Hum TV and Hum TV Dramas are well-known for its quality in Pakistani Drama & Entertainment production. Today Hum TV is broadcasting the O Rungreza drama Full in HD Quality July 28, 2017 at Hum TV Dramas official channel

Moomal Shunaid Presents O Rungreza on HUM TV

Starring

Naumaan Ijaz, Sajal Aly, Irsa Ghazal, Bilal Abbas, Sonia Mishal, Omair Rana, Sana Fakhar, Fareeha Jabeen, Hamza Firdous, and Others.

Directed By

Kashif Nisar

Written By

Saji Gul

Song Lyrics

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

surmai shamo sy mil k

satrange sapno main jal k

tujh main hi ghul jao main Rungreza

holi main ishq ki khaloo

gr by parwahi jhaloo

tujhay pao khud ko jao Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

mohay apnay hi rang main rang ly nizam

mohay apnay hi rang main rang ly nizam

tu ha sahib mora maghu by alahi

mohay apnay hi rang main rang ly nizam

mohay apnay hi rang main rang ly nizam

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza

Rungreza Rungreza Rungreza…

O Rangreza (Urdu: او رنگریزہ‎), is a Pakistani romantic drama serial,Hum TV. Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Ali play lead roles. It is written by Saji Gul and is directed by Kashif Nisar, who previously directed Dumpukht, which also starred Bilal Abbas Khan along with Sonia Mishal

O Rungreza is about a girl named Sassi, her father Khayyam is a poet with a charming personality. Khayyam’s wife is a simple house wife, he treats her like an ordinary woman, while adores a glamour girl named Sonia Jahan. Sassi wants to be like Sonia Jahan, as she knows her father’s liking for her. What will Sassi do to become like Sonia Jahan? Will Khayyam let her be?

O Rungreza is a new Pakistani drama serial which will be aired on drama channel HUM TV. This serial revolves around a family story and play by Sajal Ali, Nouman Ijaz, and Bilal Abbas. This serial is written by Saji Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar. If you are looking for O Rungreza drama actor names, repeat timings, OST title songs, photos and videos then you can find them here. You can also find the public opinions and reviews about O Rungreza drama here.