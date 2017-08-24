---------- Advertisement ----------



NEWS ALERT: Learn to Cook in 1 Minute with Sooperchef

SooperChef is one of the largest Digital Cooking Recipes Platforms in Pakistan and has given new meanings to traditional ways of cooking. This online cooking platform has given a face-lift to the cooking style of Pakistan, making it much more comfortable and easy for households to learn and enjoy the art of cooking all of their favourite recipes with the help of a 1-minute instant cooking video on the screen of their smartphone.

These 1-minute instant cooking videos incorporate the complete recipe from A to Z which can also be viewed on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. SooperChef has its very own website and an Android & iOS app for its smartphone users.

In a diminutive period of its launch, the online cooking startup has gone viral and gained an audience reach of 2.1 Million +, 5 Million + user engagement, 15 Million + Monthly video views while attaining 99% of positive user feedback. The objective behind SooperChef is to motivate its viewers and provide guidance for them so they can learn how to cook their favourite food in a natural, easy and instant way.

The online cooking recipes platform displays new and delicious recipes on a daily basis that are shown with accurate instructions, ingredients both in Urdu & English language in an easy to understand manner. One of the main reasons of sooperchef going viral with such overwhelming social engagement of more than 2 Million+ viewers on Facebook is its simplicity of format for its viewers which helps them cook the most appetizing recipes just by watching the cooking videos.

Accessibility of SooperChef.pk

SooperChef can be accessed on the World Wide Web as sooperchef.pk and also on Android and iOS. Currently, there are nearly 200 K+ Android downloads, and a distinctive 300 K+ website traffic of clients with the number climbing rapidly. Both the SooperChef app and website provide comprehensive recipe descriptions in Urdu and English along with the instant recipe video which displays the method to cooking for its viewers. Furthermore, the application offers video feature in offline mode for its users so they can learn to cook their favorite dishes in when there is no internet. The application also incorporates a Q and A forum where users can interact with each other, ask questions and share ideas and opinions about cooking styles, methods and ideas.

Assistance to its Users about Cooking in the Easiest Ways possible

SooperChef has become an integral part of family kitchen because of its introduction of unique, tasty and lively recipes prepared by the top chefs of their production team. A new recipe is uploaded everyday which inspires foodies and aspiring cooks as well as housewives to cook their favourite cooking recipes. SooperChef delivers a variety of cooking specialties like Pakistani recipes, Continental, Desserts, Drinks and much more. The platform has modernized the cooking culture in the country with the introduction of a natural way of instant food recipes.

With its contemporary design and up to date cooking methods, the online cooking network appeals the Pakistani audience greatly, as Sooperchef.pk is active and immensely popular among Pakistani foodies audience that loves to try and cook food at home. The awesome response of followers makes it worth a while and the business prospers and flourishes in the broadest of ways.