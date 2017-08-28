--------------------
Moomal Khalid age | Momal khalid
Gorgeous & Cutest Newcomer Moomal Khalid | Did you like her in drama serial jane kiyo on Ary ? I can see her in some good lead roles in upcoming year ! what do you guys think ?
Do you like this new talent Moomal Khalid? She’s playing RIDA in drama serial Rukhsar.
Moomal Khalid | Hot, Wedding, Family, Latest pictures
--------------------
Moomal Khalid accident, Moomal Khalid hot picsFrequent searches leading to this page
Moomal Khalid age | Momal khalid was last modified: August 28th, 2017 by