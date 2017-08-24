---------- Advertisement ----------



Momal Sheikh hot | Mariam Sheikh and Momal Sheikh

Momal Sheikh (Urdu: مومل شیخ‎) (born April 6, 1986 Karachi) is a Pakistani actress and model.[1] She is currently being seen in the TV serials on different channels. Her debut film is an upcoming Naach.[2] She is best known for her role in serials Yeh Zindagi Hai, Mirat Ul Uroos, Kadoorat and Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai.

Early life: Sheikh was born to a Muslim family in Karachi, Sindh. She is the daughter of actor Javed Sheikh and Zinat Mangi. She is the step daughter of Salma Agha and Neeli, sister of Shahzad Sheikh and Mariam Sheikh, niece of Behroze Sabzwari and Saleem Sheikh and cousin of Shehroz Sabzwari.

Personal life: She is married to Nadir in an Islamic Wedding Ceremony in 2012, held in Lahore.

Career: Sheikh started her career in early age in fashion industry. Later, she joined television and acted in some television serials include Frequency, Aitraaf and Yeh Zindagi Hai. Her latest work in television is Mirat Ul Uroos on Geo TV.And also main role in Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai She is also worked a lead role in a Lollywood film Naach in 2013 opposite to Shaan Shahid directed by Nasir Tehrany

Momal Sheikh with her father Javed sheikh & mother Zeenat Manghi

Latest Photoshoot of Momal Sheikh for A Brand.

Momal Sheikh with her brother Shehzad Sheikh & his wife Hina.

