Mohammad Hafeez family background | Mohammad Hafeez Wedding Pics

Mohammad Hafeez (born 17 October 1980 in Sargodha, Punjab) is a Pakistani cricket player. He is currently the captain of Pakistan national cricket team in the T20 format. He is a right-handed opening batsman and a right-arm offspin bowler. Hafeez usually opens the batting and forms part of the bowling attack. In 2012-2013, he has been ranked as the top all-rounder by the ICC Player Rankings in T20 format. He is known for his intelligent batting but also for aggressive shot plays when needed.[2] His batting technique is the same as that of Rahul Dravid. He was involved in record opening partenrship of 224 runs with Nasir Jamshed. As a player, Hafeez gives the team plenty of options: he usually bats aggressively at the top of the order, but his organised technique also means he can switch to defensive mode if required. He doesn’t flight his offbreaks much, but his excellent control over line and length allows the captain to use him at almost any stage of an innings. To be short and precise, he adds a combo mix to the Pakistani side. He is also one of the better fielders in the Pakistan team, especially in the point region.

He was the fourth international player signed to the Caribbean Premier League and the first Pakistani player to be named to the new Twenty20 tournament. He is widely regarded as The Professor. [3] The major teams which he played are Pakistan, Faisalabad, Faisalabad Wolves, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sargodha, Sui Gas Corporation of Pakistan.

Hafeez celebrates his 9th century giving flying kiss to her wife

the pride of Pakistan M.Hafeez with wife

Muhammad Hafeez’s kids Emaan & Roshaan

Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez wedding pictures