---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Mishi Khan marriage | Mishi Khan husband

Mishi khan born on 28 june . She is a charming girl and took the fame from super hit drama serial “uroosa” after that she did many serials from PTV as well as from other channels but she is known as uroosa for her serial’s success. Mishi srarted her career from drama serial uroosa on PTV and became popular. She also got fame from the drama “Ajaib Khana” also released on PTV. In an interview she said that ” i love to do experiments with different things” so she has covered all the corners related to the showbiz, She has done films, singing, hosting,modeling and producing. She is aged enough but still unmarried and looking for a handsome guy. She looked bulky due to heavy weight gain but now she has lost lot of weight and looks slim and smart,

Date of Birth:Jun 28, 1971 (42 years old) Birthplace: Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan.

Mishi Khan is a popular Pakistani actress, talk show anchor and a model. She rose to fame for her role in Uroosa, which turned out to be a huge hit and propelled her to the pinnacle of success. She is also a popular talk show anchor, and has hosted several shows. She also released an album, which gained popularity for a brief period of time.

Mishi Khan is known to be a highly multi talented actress, as her roles span both comic and serious characters. Currently, Mishi Khan has resigned from Pakistani cinema, and she mainly earns her money by working as a talk show anchor.

Notable works: Tipu Sultan, Uroosa, Ghazi Shaheed, Ajaib Khana, Andar ki baat, etc.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Actor:

Jannat Say Nikali Hui Aurat

Sherdil

Boota From Tooba Tek Singh

PNS Ghazi Shaheed

Khala Khairan

Aroosa

Mishi Khan recent Shoot

Mishi Khan wedding pics, Mishi Khan wikipedia