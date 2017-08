Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile title song mp3 download | Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile mp3 download

---------- Advertisement ----------



Mil Ke Bhi Hum Na Mile is a 2012 Pakistani drama serial directed by Faisal Bokhari and written by Huma Kaukab Bukhari, It is aired on Geo TV, starring Natasha Ali, Babar Ali, Nadeem Baig, Saba Faysal, Asad Malik, Zara Akbar and Imram Bukhari

(narjis khan) as Fauzia

Zara Akbar as Mehru

Natasha Ali as Zareena/Gauri

Babar Ali as Achoo

Nadeem Baig as Pir Syed Jalal udin

Saba Faysal as Nazri Beigum

Asad Malik as Rajab Ali

Imran Bukhari as Haider Ali

Beena Chauhdary as Hameedan

