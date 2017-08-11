---------- Advertisement ----------



Meri Maa cast | Meri Maa drama song

Daniyal is creating misunderstandings between Shaan and Rameen –Meri Maa 132 to 136:

Rameen and Shaani are not talking properly after the day Rameen found Shaani with Sajjal in the mall. Ethically they should have talk to each other and clear out the misunderstandings, but as Daniyal still loves Rameen so he didn’t let that happen and created more misunderstandings between them. He manages to create situations in which Shaani finds them holding hands and laughing. Daniyal convinced Rameen that Shaani doesn’t love her so she should give it a second thought before coming to the conclusion.

On the other hand Shaani met Fatima and Yousaf and asked them to fix a date as he wants the rukhsati as soon as possible. Here Rameen and whole family is busy in preparing for marriage and on the other side Daniyal is trying his best to call off the wedding. He stole Rameen’s engagement ring and went straight to meet Shani and told him that Rameen doesn’t want to marry you and stuff and he can keep his engagement ring. But Shani didn’t get convince and decided to talk to Rameen about it.

Salman demanded to give him his shares so that he could start his separate business as Seema asked him. Yousaf and Fatima were quite upset on Salman’s demand.

Cast of drama serial ” Meri Maa ” on last episodes Shooting!

Watch Meri Maa Monday to Thursday 10:00 pm only on Geo TV –Har Pal Geo

This soap is a story revolving around the family of Mr. Sultan and their love for a daughter, but God had other plans neither the eldest son and the daughter-in-law Yusuf & Fatima nor the other brother Rehan & Nimra had daughter as their 1st child, but FATIMA’s 2nd child is a daughter the 1st girl in the family. The story takes a new turn after her birth

CAST: Anwar Iqbal, Madiha Rizvi, Faizan Khawaja, Hassan Ahmed, Seema Seher, Kamran Gillani , Suzain Fatima and others

Release Date: 19th August 2013

Genre: Social , Tragic , Emotional

Network: Geo Entertainment

Schedule: Watch Every Monday to Thursday soon on Geo Tv

Starring: Kamran Jilani , Suzain Fatima , Madiha rizvi , Anwar Iqbal , Faizan Khuwaja , Hasan Ahmed , Seema Seher , Fazal hussain and others

Directed By: Wajahat Hussain

Written By: Kishore Asmal, Raheel Ahmed

