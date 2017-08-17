---------- Advertisement ----------



Mehwish Hayat husband | Mehwish Hayat wedding

Actress/Model/Singer/Host/Brand Ambassador and what else you can say about her. In Her Early twenties …She is The Only Pakistani Celebrity To have Achieved Numerous Accolades for her Performances At such young age! Words are just Not Enough to Describe her Talents. Mehwish with her sister.

Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani model, singer, and film actress.[2] In 2008, the UK’s magazine Eastern Eye ranked her at ninth in the list of “Asia’s Sexiest Woman”. In 2009, she was voted as the 9th sexiest Asian,and year 2010 she was voted the 8th sexiest Asian of the world by Eastern Eye magazine, UK.[3] She also worked in a film Insha’Allah in 2010. She is the winner of Madventures – Ary Digital.

Mehwish started her career from modeling and then in television as actress.[4] She became one of the top actresses in Pakistan in no time. Mehwish Hayat is also famous for her work on the ramp, alongside young and talented Adam Rehman, a British born model which Mehwish helped in Lollywood and Turkish Modelling. [5] She has worked in many drama serials on different TV channels

kia mehwish hayat me international model wali tamam khubia hai

Mehwish Hayat without & with makeup.

Mehwish Hayat in a tigress pose

Pretty sisters – Mehwish Hayat with sister Afsheen Hayat

Mehwish Hayat Recent Bridal shoot for a Brand. How’s she looking?

Is Mehwish looking beautiful in her latest photo shoot?

don’t you think she should also work in movies because apparentaly she is just awesome for films

Mehwish Hayat: Currently they all want her in their dramas…I have no doubt that her future is very bright…Pakistani movies and then Bollywood. Right now we can see her in Ishq Mein Teray and Rubaru and Kabhi Kabhi and and there are some other dramas she is starring in on the less popular channels.

Mehwish Hayat Family, Mehwish Hayat Wedding Pics, Mehwish Hayat hot