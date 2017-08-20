---------- Advertisement ----------



Maria B | Unknown Facts: family, marriage, wedding pics, weight loss tips, age, height, husband, son, daughter name, wikipedia, dramas

Maria B (real name: Maria Butt) is a super top fashion designer in Pakistan. Maria B grew up in a kasmiri houseold, both parents hailing from kashmir. She was always interested in fashion. Her mother’s wardrobe was periondically ransacked by her and she remembers even cutting up a few of her moms outfits. Maria says, ” fashion was always second nature to me! I loved prints,fabric and style even befor i could pronounce words and glamour always had a special place in my heart!”

Maria B spent the most magical childhood in Quetta, Her father served in the army for many years and that contributed to her patriotic up-bringing in Quetta, being close to mountains, rivers and nature enhanced her creative capabilities. in her adolescence,the family moved to Karachi,where she did most of her schooling.

MARIA.B DESIGNS (PVT) LTD is the largest manufacturer and retailer of women’s fashion garments in Pakistan, with a large clientele in the US and Europe. The company was set up in 1998 by Maria, after she graduated from PSFD (Pakistan School of Fashion Design), affiliated with La Chambre Syndicale de Parissiene (Paris). She graduated with honors securing the top position in all four years of studies. In 1997 Maria won an international fashion competition held in Belgium called “Les Etoiles de la Mode”. Here she was also named as one of the three upcoming designers in the world.After studying the strict Parisienne “Haute Couture” and Prêt-a-Porter courses she created MARIA.B, Pakistan’s first professional fashion house.

MARIA B was the first Design House in Pakistan to hire a team or professionally trained fashion designers, textile artists and production managers to run the company on professional lines. Today Maria B possesses not only a professional design team, but also Production, Management Information Systems and General Management teams. Maria B has opened outlets (boutique) in Karachi , Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and is on her way to open one in London too. The professional approach ensures the timely delivery of thousands of garments to 4 outlets in Pakistan —and our franchises/stockiest around the world.

In a short span of eight years, Maria B has created a fashion revolution with her exquisite designing and chic image which shows in all her lines from Casuals, lawn, Evening-Wear, Westerns to Bridals. Maria is also working on an export oriented strategy, thus our quality and standards are well maintained under the guidance of trained fashion designers. For that purpose our product lines have been displayed in Fashion Events all over the World:

USA – Chicago ( 2001)

France – Paris (Pret-a-Porter,2001)

USA – New York (2002)

Thailand – Bangkok (Bangkok International Fashion Fair, 2002)

UK -Birmingham(South Asain Fashion Mela, 2002)

USA – Los Angeles (2003)

USA – Washington DC (2004)

UK – Manchester (Asian Brides Show, 2004)

Today Maria B is the only fashion house with a vertically integrated industrial scale production facility and one of the largest network of outlets in Pakistan. With a large skilled workforce of over 200 employees and a team of professionally trained designers and an export oriented vision, Maria B is all set to become one of the most powerful fashion houses from South Asia.

Since its inception, the vision and goal of Maria B has always been to produce high quality garments line with international standards under the supervision of trained fashion management.

Maria B Products:

Mafia: This line mostly covers pure cottons, khaddar, lawn, linens and embroidered cottons. This line offers ready to wear and trendy clothes with affordability.

Semi Formals and Formals: Semi Formal line is evening wear, slightly more formal and covers resham, crystals chiffon, silks and georgette with fine embroideries. Formals however, offers perfect dressing for wedding needs, this line consists of silks, jamahwars and heavy handembroideries in crystals and salma dapka (traditional eastern embroideries).

Mgirl: This is the new hip and trendy line by Maria.B offering everything from clothes to bags and shoes to accessories. It guarantees satisfaction to the woman who wants it all. It caters to the fun and fearless and is certainly not for the fainthearted. Mgirl also introduces semi-precious jewelry for weddings, this jewelry in platinum coated with semi-precious stones such as topaz, termeline, amethysts and zircons.

Maria B Brides: A purely couture line which is available only at the bridal studio in lahore. It is a made to order line for brides and their families.

Maria B Lawn: This is a newly introduced brand under this umbrella. Maria B Lawn is a summer line with most trendy screen designs printed on lawn with chiffon dupattas.

Recently Maria B has participated in Lahore Fashion Week 2010 and presents her awesome dress designs collection.

Maria B uses her 30 years experience in the Fashion industry of Pakistan to help and advise all of her potential customers, especially her Brides, as Maria prides herself on her very personnel service. Because your wedding gown is the most important fashion item you will ever purchase.

Her label “Maria B” was started back in March 1998 in Lahore, which is now among Pakistan’s top most clothing labels with it’s outlets in all major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Mandi Bahauddin, Abbottabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Mardan, and Gujranwala. The brand is equally popular in Milan and Paris. It is now the most trusted upon and favourite designer brand of modern ladies because of the outclass designs and classy outfits that it brings for them every year, whether formal, semi-formal or casual wear, it fits perfectly in all categories of trendy wear. The brand aims to provide modern women with all the latest and up to date classy outfits and has gradually proved itself the best trend setter of the era.

Maria has a cute little daughter Fatima who means the world to her, from her ex-husband. She was divorced earlier and has tied the knot again which is definitely good for her. We wish a very happy and blessed life to this precious asset of the industry.

Maria.B is a name of uniqueness, creativity, perfection and trendy. Her every invention is simply remarkable. Her spectacular contribution to Pakistan’s Fashion Industry is absolutely marvelous. She has won many awards and has done many events. Maria.B has become the most desirable designer for every girl. Her outfits amazingly increase the beauty of women. We wish her to keep moving ahead with the same dedication and also keep inspiring us with her outclass work.