LN Shastri family, wedding pics: 4 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, wife, daughter, son, date of birth, scandal

LN Shastri

L. N. Shastri (also credited as Chaitanya; 30 August 1971 – 30 August 2017) was an Indian playback singer and music composer who primarily worked in Kannada cinema. Starting his career as a playback singer in the film Ajagajantara (1996), Shastri went on to sing for more than 3000 songs. Upon his friends’ suggestion, he renamed himself as Chaitanya and composed music for over 25 films starting with Kanasalu Neene Manasalu Neene (1998). However, he dropped the name due to the identity crisis for the film Bellary Naga (2009) Shastri was fighting cancer and passed away on 30th August 2017.[1]

His biggest hit song as a singer has been “Kolumande Jangamadevaru” from the film Janumada Jodi (1996) which gave him a career break and also fetched him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. He was closely associated with prominent music directors in Kannada film industry including Hamsalekha, V. Manohar, V. Harikrishna, Gurukiran, Arjun Janya and Anoop Seelin who have been the main support for his growing career since his initial days.

L. N. Shastri was married to fellow singer Suma. Suma Shastri has sung for more than 50 films

