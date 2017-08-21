---------- Advertisement ----------



Lagay Na Jia PTV drama | OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, cast, novel story, review, schedule, timing, written update, unknown facts

Ost: Ranjha Ranjha | Laagay Na Jia Drama Serial Ptv Home

Singer: Nazish

Lyrics: Mubasher Hassan

Music: Naveed Wajid

D.O.P: Adeel Askari

Editor: Aamir Nawaz

Produced By : Yamin Malik

Directed By: Sohail Iftikhar Khan

Cast: Usman Peerzada, Ghulam Mahayuddin, Zaib Chaudhry, Sofia Ahmed, Kiran Haq, Saria Asghar Ansari, Jabran Shahid, Ali Tabish, Ismat Iqbal,Ameer Ali,Yasmeen Haq,Ali Abbas Syed,Arshad Niazi.Sobia Khan,Ash Khan,Rohail Pirzada,Mariya Khan,Sama Shah,Usman.

After the allegedly objectionable video of famous TV actress Sofia Ahmed is leaked, she is finding herself in deep trouble. She has been removed from the cast of soup drama serial “Lagay Na Jiya”. Producer Yaseen Malik is producing the soup drama serial and it is on air from PTV (Pakistan Television). She was one of the main characters in the drama serial. Not only Sofia Ahmed but some other famous names like Ghulam Mohiuddin, Usman Pir Zada, Jibran Shahid, Sobia Khan and Zeb Choudhary are working in the drama serial. Director Sohail Iftikhar and Producer Yaseen Malik were contacted in this regard but they did not comment on this issue. This has become a trend that private videos and pictures

After the objectionable video of famous TV actress Sofia Ahmed is leaked, she is finding herself in deep trouble. She has been removed from the cast of soup drama serial “Lagay Na Jiya”.

Producer Yaseen Malik is producing the soup drama serial and it is on air from PTV (Pakistan Television). She was one of the main characters in the drama serial, but after her objectionable video, the producers have made their decision to remove her from the drama and cast another actor for her role.

The drama derial Lagay na jia has a strong cast including Ghulam Mohiuddin, Usman Pir Zada, Jibran Shahid, Sobia Khan and Zeb Choudhary.