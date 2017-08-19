---------- Advertisement ----------



Kaajal Pasupathi family, wedding pics: 19 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, husband, son, daughter, date of birth, scandal

Kaajal Pasupathi (aka) VJ Kajal, is an Indian Actress, Television VJ and Dance who featured in tamil lanuage movies. Made her debut in the year 2006 with Dishyum and featured in more than 25+ movies. She also worked as VJ in Sun Music for a while and featured in many tamil television serials. She is one among the wild card contestant of Bigg Boss tamil season 1. Check out below for Actress Kajal (aka) Kaajal Pasupathi Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Movies List, Marriage, Husband, Family and Big boss more.

Kaajal Pasupathi Age, Family, Wife, Big Boss, Movies List

Kaajal Pasupathi Profile and Career:

Born on 22nd June 1984 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He brought and grew up in the same city. After completing her studies, she begin her career in movies. The other personal details like Family, Parents, Marriage, Husband and more is not known – Will update soon.

She begin her career in television and play many roles in series. Also worked as a video jockey in Sun Music and hosted many shows for long period. With her impressive performance and influence, She got a chances to appear in movies.

In 2006, She debut with Dishyum and played an small role. The movie directed by Sasi faturing Jeeva and Sandhya in the lead roles. Later she got chance to act in many character roles in tamil films.

She acted along with some of the top actors in kollywood industry like Suriya, Vivek, Nayanthara, Anushka, Jeeva, Jayam Ravi and more. She was noted for her performance with Actor Vivek in many comedy scenes and played important role in ‘KO’ (2011). Featured in more than 25+ movies since 2006.

Some of the movies which Kajal featured in are Ko, Athithi, Aayirathil Iruvar, Ennamo Nadakkudhu, Irumbu Kuthirai, Vellore Maavattam, Idhaya Thirudan, Subramaniapuram and more.

Previously she participated in Vijay Television Jodi No. 1 show and eliminated. Now she back to the channel as wild card entry in Bigg boss show. The popular game show which is host by Kamal Haasan and telecast in Vijay TV.

Kaajal Pasupathi was born on 22 June 1984 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She is 33 years old. Her nick name is Chella. She is the daughter of Late. Mr. C . Pasupathi. She emerged as a second runner up at Miss ChinnaThirai 2007. She completed Electronic Science at CTM College of Arts and Science. She did Masters of Computer Science from Panimalar Institute of Management Studies and Computer Science. Her favourite quote is,”It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for something you are not. Be yourself, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.

Acting Career– She have worked in several movies including Singam, Gouravam, Mouna Guru, Alagu Kutty Chella and more. She stole all the limelight with her performance with actor Vivek in several comedy scenes and played vital role in movie “KO”. She also participated in Vijay Television Jodi No. 1 show, but she eliminated soon.

As a wild Card in Bigg Boss Tamil– She is the strongest contestant in TV reality show “Bigg Boss Tamil”. This show is being host by Kamal Hassan. This show is being telecast on Vijay Television. She entered the house during the eight week of the show.

Husband– There is no information regarding about his relationship status. It will be update as soon as possible.

