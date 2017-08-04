Is Chand Pay Dagh Nahi APlus drama | OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, cast, novel story, review, schedule, timing, written update, unknown facts

Is Chand Pay Dagh Nahi APlus drama | OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, cast, novel story, review, schedule, timing, written update, unknown facts

Drama Title:
Is Chand Pay Dagh Nahi

Written by:
Norran Makhdom

Directed by:
Amir Yousuf

Produced by:
Rashid Khawaja

Cast:
Firdous Jamal
Saba Faisal
Zarnish Khan
Amna Malik
Kamran Jillani
Kashif Mehmood
Arsalan Idrees
Nirwan Nadeem
Afshan Qureshi
Ayesha Khan

Story

Is chand pe dagh nahi, is a saga of a beautiful girl Mahnuma. Mahnuma, engaged with her cousin and have a dream to get married and live a happy life. But as she is the only bread earner and also takes care of her bed ridden mother. Her family selfishly ignored her wishes.

How a simple lower middle class Mahnuma becomes daughter in law of a rich n powerful feudal family?
Do they accept her?
Will she find love n respect from her husband and others?
Watch interesting journey of Mahnuma. Only on Aplus.

