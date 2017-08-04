Is Chand Pay Dagh Nahi APlus drama | OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, cast, novel story, review, schedule, timing, written update, unknown facts

Drama Title:

Is Chand Pay Dagh Nahi

Written by:

Norran Makhdom

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Directed by:

Amir Yousuf

Produced by:

Rashid Khawaja

Cast:

Firdous Jamal

Saba Faisal

Zarnish Khan

Amna Malik

Kamran Jillani

Kashif Mehmood

Arsalan Idrees

Nirwan Nadeem

Afshan Qureshi

Ayesha Khan

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Story

Is chand pe dagh nahi, is a saga of a beautiful girl Mahnuma. Mahnuma, engaged with her cousin and have a dream to get married and live a happy life. But as she is the only bread earner and also takes care of her bed ridden mother. Her family selfishly ignored her wishes.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

How a simple lower middle class Mahnuma becomes daughter in law of a rich n powerful feudal family?

Do they accept her?

Will she find love n respect from her husband and others?

Watch interesting journey of Mahnuma. Only on Aplus.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Latest Popular Trending Searches: