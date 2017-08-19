---------- Advertisement ----------



Huma Meer family | Huma Mir wedding

Pakistani actress and model who appears in Pakistani and Bollywood films and serials,Humaima Malik Pictures which shows you the some glimpse of beauty of these countries. She is looking damn hot in these images and one can imagine that why she is the most desired woman in this country.Humaima Malik, a talented Pakistani Model who got fame by her movies, Dramas and modeling career. Her first debut was film ‘Bol’ is which she played the lead role of Zaniab. Since then, Humaima Malik was recognized internationally for her stunning looks and the model-cum-actress started gaining fame day by day.But regardless of all this popularity, the bold model has gone for notorious photoshoot which have created a sense of immorality in our culture and identity. Beside of Humaima Malik, many other actress and model have seen to step into modern disgrace by going very bold in photoshoots with very revealing dresses.Humaima Malik has also being in this chatter before last year with Tariq Amin when she was sighted in Asim Jof’s outfits. And now she is seen going bold with even more offensive outfits.

Humaima Malik with Maria Meer (rejected in Pakistan Idol)

Humaima Malik with her parents.

Humaima Malick and Princess Annie at Sindh Festival 2014. Who is looking more cute ?

Humaima Malick | Hot, Wedding, Family, Latest pictures

Humaima Malick on Sindh Festival

Humaima Malik on the sets of Sur Saath Savera

Earlier we had reported that Humaima Malik & Humayun Saeed had a secret affair and that was the reason of her divorce with Shamoon Abbasi but both of them denied God knows well about this secret affair. But here we have Humaima Malik & Humayun Saeed celebrating the New Year night together with some other friends here some pics are:

Guess Humaima’s age?

Dr Huma Meer biography