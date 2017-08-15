---------- Advertisement ----------



Hari Hari Churiyan Geo TV drama | OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, cast, novel story, review, schedule, timing, written update, unknown facts

Hello Geo TV Fans! Your favorite entertainment channel brings yet another heart-wrenching drama serial “Hari Hari Churiyan” based on a theme of love, hate, mismatch couple and sufferings associated with imposed relations.

Last week, Hari Hari Churiyan Press and Bloggers meet up was held in a local hotel which was attended by star cast, producer, director and number of famous media personalities.

While talking to Geo TV’s social media team, the director of the play Syed Atif Hussain has said:

“It is a true story, a reality based drama in which audience will witness charactersand it is slightly different from typical dramas on-air these days”.

Geo TV’s Hari Hari Churiyan has included the star cast like Aiman Khan, Wahaj Ali, Hassan Ahmed, Sajid Hassan, Shagufta Ejaz, Natasha Ali, Javeria Abbasi, Mehmood Aslam, Faria Sheikh, Asad Siddiqui, Sharmain Tayyab, Nazli Nasr, Maria Khan, Khalid Butt, Noshaba Bashir, Sabahat Ali Bukhari, Hadi Firdausi, Ali Deswali, Fozia Mushtaq, Qaisar Naqvi and Rabia Tabbassum.

Aiman Khan has expressed her character in these words:

“Hari Hari Churiyan is so close to my heart and I personally believe so many girls will relate themselves with my character in this play”.

The producer Zeeshan M. Khan has said:

“Don’t forget to watch Hari Hari Churiyan, we have made it with lots of efforts for our audiences”.

Drama serial “Hari Hari Churiyan” has been shot in a beautiful locations of Nathia Gali and its OST is sung by none other than Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The theme song has already captured audience attention on social media and people are sharing the soulful song in great numbers. It is a TNI Productions’ presentation and written by Jahanzeb Qamar.

Don’t forget to watch the first episode of “Hari Hari Churiyan” on 1st August at 8:00 PM only on Geo Television

Aiman Khan is on a roll! After she proved her mettle as ‘Biya’ in Man Mayal, the starlet has become the most popular drama actress in town. From Zindaan to Khaali Haath; she has given stellar performances in all of her projects. And now Khan is all set to rock in yet another upcoming serial “Hari Hari Churian”

Cast: The cast of Hari Hari Churian has diverse faces! It will be interesting to witness a never- seen-before set of people star and display their chemistry together. We will be seeing Aiman Khan, Wahaj Ali, Hasan Ahmed, Sajid Hasan, Shagufta Ejaz, Syeda Natasha Ali, Faria Sheikh, Asad Siddiqui, Juvaria Abbasi, Sharmeen Taiyab and Mahmood Aslam.

Promo

The promo of the drama has now made its way on social media and it seems to offer a promising story.

Apparently, the plot will unfold a complex tale of love and revenge. The bubbly Aiman Khan is in love with her cousin, played by Wahaj Khan. However, family politics plagues their relationship and Khan ends up marrying Hasan Ahmed.

The twist in the tale comes about when she does not end up with the love of her life and fate makes her life far more miserable when she discovers her husband is an evil man.

Timings

The drama is starting on 01st August 2017 every Tuesday 08:00 pm only on Geo TV

Credits

Executive Producer: Zeeshan Khan

Concept & Directed by: Syed Atif Hussain

Writer: Jahanzeb Qamar

Head of Productions: Imran Raza

DOP: Asim Ali

Associate Director: Khurram Khan Zai

Line Producer: Majid Farooq

Drama serial “Hari Hari churian” revolves around the central character Aiman, a beautiful, modest and humble girl. Aiman catches some feelings for her cousin Ali, who is engineering graduate, seeking a job and belongs to a family with limited coins in their pockets. She never expresses her heartily feelings to him even Ali loves her a lot but remains silent and assumes she knows it. Aiman is crazy for bangles especially green colors one, Ali always brings these bangles for her and she appreciates his lovely gifts.

When Ali’s parents tries to send marriage proposal to Aiman’s parents, Aiman’s grandmother intervene in this matter and orders that Aiman should get marry with another cousin of her, Waqar. This guy lives in Canada with his rich parents and his father sends money to Aiman’s grandmother on monthly basis.

For the sake of family respect and being obedient daughter, Aiman leaves her love aside with heavy heart and ties the knot with Waqar. Unfortunately their relationship was built on doubts rather than trust. Waqar, who looks sensible from his appearance, has some serious personality troubles with him. Somehow life brings Ali back in her life and Waqar starts doubting her integrity and tortures her physically.

What future really holds for Aiman, will Waqar changes his merciless behavior towards her OR

Will she be able to reunite with her love, Ali?

Written by: Jahanzaib Qamar

Directed by: Syed Atif Hussain

Produced by: Zeeshan M. Khan

Presented by: TNI Productions

Cast with respective character names:

