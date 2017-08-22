---------- Advertisement ----------



Hadiqa Kiani family pictures | Hadiqa Kiani family pics

The very famous talented “boo hay bariyaan girl” of our music industry after making several hits has now occupied a significant place for judging Pakistan Idol contestants. Yes she is none other than Hadiqa Kiyani. She is not merely known for her melodious voice but also is considered as the only stylish diva of Pakistan who is admired and desired to be imitated by no. of girls. She is successful in inspiring youth by her new classy looks. The best aspect of her personality is that she stays far from displaying monotonous tones of self and has provided e refreshing touch to Pakistan Idol by reinventing glamorous looks that keep her fans engaged and fascinated.

Throughout the episodes of Pakistan Idol Hadiqa maintained her uniqueness in terms of outfits jewelry and elegant hair do’s. Her innovative looks has in some way charmed the audience whereas others criticize too but this does not stop this diva from projecting new looks. Every time she has managed to blaze screen with hot get ups. High backcombing, side buns, fluffy curls, side swept, red massacred hairs, illuminati earrings all present blend of fashion statements that she has made for the young to copy.

If we take a look back we can see how Hadiqa has every time been within the circle of presentable lady. The cover pictures of her song albums plus videos featuring her have been mesmerizing for the viewers and become hit because of very careful setting of each detail. Not just she is a style lady but has a profound background in singing thus it shows on the great platform of Pakistan Idol. With her enchanting makeovers not only people get impress but she has become a style icon for many fashion lovers.

