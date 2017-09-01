Gurmeet choudhary body | Gurmeet Choudhary family

---------- Advertisement ----------



Gurmeet Sitaram Choudhary (born in Bhagalpur) is an Indian television actor, model and dancer. He is famous for his popular roles in Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. He is also the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Gurmeet was born to a family in Chandigarh to Sitaram Chaudhary, originally from Jairampur, Bihpur, Bhagalpur district, Bihar. He was brought up in Jabalpur and Chennai. His father is a retired subedar major from the Indian Army. He got his big break with STAR One channel’s series Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, where he essayed the role of a business magnate Maan Singh Khurana opposite Drashti Dhami who played Geet Handa.

He had a lead role in Zee TV’s show Punar Vivah as Yash Sindhia which the pairing of the two leads of Gurmeet and Kratika Sengar his co-star in Punar Vivah Had made a fan following and Had both won two Awards from the Zee Gold Awards and Zee Rishtey Awards for the best couple. He also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5 as a contestant on Colors TV with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia and was the winner of the show. He is currently competing in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 on Star Plus alongside his wife Debina Bonnerjee. The pair has received many positive comments from the judges of the show and are expected to go very far in the competition. [2] He also won the ‘Asian World’s sexiest man’ award where his position sticks in the 11th Rank, which he deserves for his body and chest.

