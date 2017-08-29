---------- Advertisement ----------



Farah Sadia got married again | Farah Sadia wedding pictures

Farah Sadia (Urdu: فرح سعدیہ)(born November 8, 1974)[2] is a Pakistani television actress and presenter, whose career started as a side role in a TV drama serial, Bandhan.[3] Farah played a minimal role but had a very strong character which left her in the hearts of millions of her fans. The character was named Dil Baji and for a long time people would call her that.

In recent years Farah has been the host of a morning show A Morning with Farah with a private channel ATV. The show is a mix of different segments, basically inviting a guest for a light interview. Each segment has a live telephone call and features prominent personalities, fitness, self grooming and fashion tips, jewelry designs, delicious recipes and more.

Farah Sadia is married to television actor Iqbal Hussain. Before marriage, they have worked together in the drama serial Bandhan.

