PTV drama Dil Awaiz title song mp3 free download | Dil Awaiz song mp3

Rate this drama on 1 to 10 scale. ” Dil Awaiz ” on PTV HOME

Sana, Noman Aijaz and Toqeer Nasir … An impressive star cast, with an equally impressive serial. Your views on this drama.

Dil Awaiz was a 2013 Pakistani drama serial, directed by Farooq Mengal, wriiten by Zafar Mairaj and produced by Sikandar Baig. It stars Nauman Ejaz, Sana, Tauqeer Nasir, Azra Aftab, Saba Faisal and Fariha Jabeen in lead roles

CAST:

Nauman Ejaz,

Sana,

Tauqeer Nasir,

Azra Aftab,

Saba Faisal,

Fariha Jabeen,

Jahanzeb Gourchani,

Taqi AHmed,

Sadia Ghafoor,

Saboor Ali.

