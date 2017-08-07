Dhruv Sharma family, wedding pics: 7 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, wife, daughter, son, date of birth, scandal

Dhruv Sharma was a Kannada actor and cricketer. On August 1, 2017, the south Indian movie industry woke up to the unfortunate news of this famous actor. The death reason was due to multiple organ failures which led to a cardiac arrest. He was fit till Saturday but on the first day of August, the doctors announced him dead. He is survived by his parents, his wife and two daughters.

Dhruv Sharma (Kannada Actor) Wiki,Biography,Age,Wife,Bio Details

Dhruv Sharma Wiki and Biography– Dhruv Sharma was born on 1 August 1982 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was 35 years old. He is the son of businessman-actor Suresh Sharma. Dhruv was congenitally impaired of speech and hearing abilities. He made his debut with the Kannada movie “Snehanjali“. Later, he came into limelight with the number of blockbuster films including ‘Bengalore 560023′, ‘Ninandre Ishta Kano’, ‘Tippajji Circle’, and ‘The Hit List’. Apart from acting, he was the skipper of the Indian deaf and dumb cricket team that won the Deaf Cricket World Cup in 2005. He also represented Karnataka team in CCL for all the six seasons too.

Death Cause– On 29 July, 2017, he collapsed at his house after which rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital, Bengaluru. He was given treatment for 3 days. On August 1, 2017, he suffered a cardiac arrest followed by multiple organ failures.

Bio Details–

Full Name: Dhruv Sharma

Hometown: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Date of Birth: 1 August 1982

Age: 35 years

Height: 5’8″ (Approx.)

Father Name: Suresh Sharma

Mother Name: Not Revealed yet

Occupation: Actor, Cricketer

May God give peace to his soul!

Sharma, despite speech and hearing impairment, enjoyed success in not only the Kannada film industry but also the cricket field. The Indian Express reports that he made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the 2006 film Snehanjali which subsequently secured a place in the Limca Book Records for having a speech and hearing impaired actor in the lead role.

He has also appeared in other Kannada films like Bangalore 560023, Ninandre Ishta Kano,Tippajji Circle and The Hit List. He was also a seasoned cricketer as he represented India in Deaf Cricket World Cup in 2005. He went on to add to his popularity by playing in the Celebrity Cricket League, as reported by The Indian Express.

A number of actors, both from the Hindi film industry and down south, tweeted condolence messages and expressed shock at the sudden demise of the Kannada actor.