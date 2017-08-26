---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Dastan drama song | Partition Stories song mp3

Dastaan (Urdu: داستان‎) (English: Story) is a Pakistani drama serial dramatized by Sameera Fazal, and based on the novel Bano, by Razia Butt.[1] It is based on the Partition of India (and the eventual creation of Pakistan), and takes place between 1947 and 1956. The drama depicts the story of Bano, a girl from a close knit Muslim family living in Ludhiana (located in the state of Punjab) in the pre-1947 era. The story follows Bano and her fianceè, Hassan, as they face the trials and tribulations caused by the 1947 partition.

Dastaan is the first project of its kind taken up by the Pakistani media. Director Haissam Hussain stated in an interview [2] that production for the drama began months in advance, and that the filming itself only took a little over two months. The show was broadcast on Hum TV.

Based on the novel, Bano, Dastaan begins with the wedding of Suraiya (Saba Qamar), Hassan’s aunt and Bano’s soon-to-be sister-in-law. She is engaged to Saleem (Ahsan Khan), Suraiya’s eldest brother, Hassan (Fawad Khan) and Bano (Sanam Baloch) had not seen each other for years and had no relationship whatsoever prior to Suraiya and Saleem’s wedding. They slowly begin to develop feelings for each other, with Hassan visiting Ludhiana every now and then. Hassan is in his final year at the Islamia College as an engineer student. He is an active supporter of the All-India Muslim League, and the leader of the Ludhiana Branch. He strongly believes in the establishment of Pakistan and is an avid follower of Qaid-E-Azam, leader of the Muslim League and Pakistan Movement. Meanwhile, Bano’s brother and Suraiya’s husband, Saleem, is an active supporter of the Indian Congress, with all his friends being Hindu, and believes that the establishment of Pakistan will not help, but rather lessen the position of Muslims in India. The political debate between Saleem and Hassan begins as friendly competition, but intensifies as conditions worsen throughout India for Muslims. Saleem, hot-tempered and rash, begins to bring political debates into family life and eventually forbids Suraiya to visit Hassan or his mother Rasheeda, her only sister. But Hassan is not dissuaded. He continues to spread the message of Pakistan throughout Saleem’s family, causing Saleem’s anger to explode on many occasions. Other than Saleem, his entire family become strong supporters of the Muslim League, especially Bano, who makes posters and signs for the Pakistan Movement.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Hassan and Bano eventually become engaged, and Saleem decides to leave behind his rivalry with Hassan for Bano’s sake. Soon, Hassan gets a job in Rawalpindi and has to leave immediately. He and Rasheeda leave Ludhiana, with the promise that they will be back 5 months later for the wedding. Meanwhile, Suraiya is pregnant.

During this time tensions between Hindus and Muslims escalate dramatically, and violence outbreaks all throughout India. Hate crimes against Muslims become common, and the fighting spreads all across India states, getting threateningly closer to Ludhiana every day. As the fighting becomes more pronounced, Muslims retaliate, leaving nobody safe. Saleem seems to be under the impression that his Hindu friends and families will be able to protect his family from rioters, but upon trying to get this assurance from them, they say, “What will we say to them? Why would they listen to us?” Saleem begins sensing a cold distance his Hindu friends have developed towards him and, while on his way home, encounters a sobbing Muslim man who lost his entire family and home. He begins to realize the importance of the creation of Pakistan and rushes home, telling his family to tightly lock up their doors and gates and to be ready for any kind of attack.

On a fateful night, a group of Sikhs and Hindus attack the family’s home. All of the men, which includes many other Muslims who sought refuge in their house, stay on the bottom floor with their swords and knives intending to fight. All the women—including Bano, Suraiya, and Bibi (Bano’s mother)–are huddled on the roof of the house. Saleem and all the men brutally murdered in a terrible massacre. A pregnant Suraiya, upon seeing her husband stabbed, throws herself off the roof to be with her dying husband. She lays next to him, trying to move her bloodied hand to be with his when a Sikh rioter brutally stabs her womb, killing Suraiya and her baby. Other women also throw themselves from the roof while others are carried away to be raped and killed. Bano’s other brother, before being killed, shouts to his mother, “Choke Bano!” Bano’s mother, with Bano’s tearful consent, tries to choke her to death to protect her from losing her honor, virtue, and religion from the Hindu and Sikh rapists, but two of Saleem’s Hindu friends arrive claiming to save them.

Saleem’s friend, Ram, tries to rape Bano, but his other friend saves her by killing Ram out of guilt. Bano, alone with her mother, manages to escape Ludhiana, where they seek shelter in a refugee camp for Muslims. The Muslim refugees are headed by a young brave Muslim man who lost his entire family. Thirsty and hungry, they try to walk to Pakistan, encountering poisoned wells along the way. Eventually, Hindu rioters attack this caravan. Bano is separated from her mother and raped. It is presumed her mother is raped as well; Bano crawls toward her mother’s now lifeless body, seeing her Ta’wiz necklace next to it. Bano, grief-stricken and in shock, wears her mother’s necklace and lays next to her body.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

A Sikh man (Bilal Khan) stumbles upon Bano and her dead mother, and he helps nurse her back to health after her first rape. He then boards her on a train heading toward Lahore and leaves. It was common for trains to arrive in Lahore full of dead Muslims with only a few survivors, and this train was no exception: it is attacked by Sikh rioters. Basant Singh (Babrik Shah), a rioter, chases after Bano on the train. She turns around and shouts, “Do it! Do whatever you want to do! Your Guru (God) will never forgive you! I’ll ask him myself if he taught you Sikhs to do this to girls.” She then falls unconscious, and Basant Singh kidnaps her, bringing her to his home. She awakens in his home where he and his mother live. At first, she refuses to tell them her name, and so Basant Singh calls her Sundar Kaur, meaning “beautiful princess,” in Punjabi. He gives her the impression that he will take her to Pakistan himself once the dangers are gone. He also tells her she can write to Hassan and he’ll deliver the letters. Bano believes his lies and cannot wait to go to Pakistan.

Throughout her time there, they constantly try to convert her to Sikhism. They take her to the Gurdwara to pray, but she sneaks off and prays the Muslim salat. Basant’s mother also forcibly teaches her how to recite Sikh scripture and forces her to wear the silver bracelet Sikhs wear. Bano says to his mother, “I can forget everything in this world. I can forget that I am Naseeruddin’s daughter, that I am the sister of Faheem and Saleem, and that I am Hassan’s fiance. But I can never forget that I am first and foremost a Muslim. I will never bow down to your Guru Granth Sahib!” Nearly a year later, Basanta has not lived up to his promise, claiming that the roadways are still blocked and that traveling to Pakistan is too dangerous of a venture. Eventually, Bano learns of his plans to forcibly marry her and convert her, and she attempts to run away again. This time though, when Basanta catches her, he doesn’t treat her gently as with the first time. He tries whatever method he can to break her; beating her, raping her, forcing her to become a Sikhni (in vain), marrying her, and in the end, having her give birth to his child.

After many years Basant Singh dies and Bano takes her son and leaves to go to Pakistan. Whilst this is happening, Hassan eventually falls in love with Rabia and they become engaged. Bano is taken by a lady who sends a letter to Hassan to inform him Bano is here. Hassan receives the letter and takes Bano and the child home. Hassan decides to marry Bano as she has became his responsibility now and he wants to break off his engagement to Rabia. Rabi aand her mother have been told about Hassan breaking off the engagement and they go to Hassan’s house. Rabia’s mother tells Rabia to take care of Bano so Hassan can see you can look after her whilst being Hassan’s wife. Rabia does what her mom tells her and looks after Bano, Hassan sees this and is happy. However one days he over hears a conversation between his mom and Rabia mom about Rabia taking care of Bano so Hassan can marry her and gets angry. He argues with Rabia saying that how can she try winning my heart by looking after Bano now and after the wedding you forget her and she becomes a “piece of furniture” Rabia says that just like him, Bano is her relative, and now that even if he does ask her to marry her she will says no. She says that her love is more true than his is for Bano. Bano overhears this and interrupts them telling them that if they truly want to do something for her, get married. The next day Hassan doesn’t find Bano and realises she left the house. He blames everyone in the house. Bano is living with a family where she does their household chores, she gets a job in a modern family where she realises that Pakistan is not how she thought it will be.

Bano turns mental because of everything shes been through, Hassan marries Rabia who is very grown up now, but they always come to meet her in the hospital.

Main cast

Sanam Baloch as Gul Bano

Fawad Afzal Khan as Hassan

Mehreen Raheel as Rabia

Other cast and characters

Saba Qamar as Suraiya

Ahsan Khan as Saleem

Babrik Shah as Basant Singh

Saba Hameed as Rasheeda

Qavi Khan as Naseeb Bhai

Samina Peerzada as Saliha or “Bibi”

Affan Waheed as Nadir

Daniyal Raheel as Faheem

Humaira Abbasi as Kaamini

Seemi Raheel as Maami

Anita Fatima Camphor as Jameela

Guest stars

Samina Ahmad

Shazia Afgan

Khayyam Sarhadi

Bilal Khan

Azra Mansoor

Farooq Zameer

Shazia Afghan

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Dastaan – A Legend for Hum TV

Recently re-aired serial “Dastaan” was dramatized on Razia Butt’s novel Bano. Originally aired on June 26th 2010, Dastaan enjoyed positive reviews all over Pakistan. Not only was Dastan recognized as the 2nd best drama after ‘Dolly ki Ayegi Barat’, Sanam Baloch was also nominated as Best Actress for appearing in Dastaan. Haissam Hussain received Best Direction twice, Best Actor was given to Fawwad Khan for appearance in Dastaan and Saba Qamar and Ahson Khan received Best supporting Actor award. Dastaan received a high rating of 4.5. On consistent requests from fans Dastaan is currently being broadcasted on HumTV once again. Story of pre and post partition of the land of India, Dastaan is set around the mid 90s and is filmed in both India and Pakistan. Bano (Sanam Baloch) and Hassan (Fawwad Khan) belonging to families with very different ideas about politics and religion, fall in love with each other. Hassan a true believer of Qaid-e-Azam gives Bano dreams of a separate homeland and a place where Muslims could be free. Trapped in the ongoing rivalries between Hindus and Muslims, Bano and Hassan face a series of traumas before and after partition.

Dastaan was produced by Momina Doraid and directed by Haissam Hussain. It was re-writed for tv by Sameera Fazal. The filming of Dastaan took over two months; location includes Ludhiana, Badshahi Masjid and Islamia College.

The casting for Dastaan was incredible making the characters look real and true to life. Bano was played beautifully by Sanam Baloch and Saba Qamar did an incredible job as Surraiya. Dastaan was a wonderful piece of work that portrayed scenes from the actual partition. A tale to touch hearts and make people ache for their ancestors, Dastaan makes them appreciated what they have, to treasure it and to find happiness in every part of their lives.

Director – Haissam Hussain | Writer – Samira Fazal

Dastaan was the first Pakistani drama that I have watched. It is a bittersweet drama about Bano (Sanam Baloch) and Hassan (Fawad Khan). “The drama depicts the story of Bano, a girl from a close-knit Muslim family living in Ludhiana (located in the state of Punjab) in the pre-1947 era. The story follows Bano and her fianceè, Hassan, as they face the trials and tribulations caused by the 1947 partition” (Wikipedia). It is based on the novel, Bano written by Razia Butt. I highly recommend watching this show.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

There are so many reasons why I like this drama.

I love how Bano and Hassan fall in love. I love the title song. It is so sweet; the lyrics have so much depth to them. It is different from Hindi dramas; it’s more realistic. Unlike, most Hindi dramas, this drama does not have a happy ending for Bano and Hassan. I love the acting of all the characters especially Bano, Hassan, and Suraiya. The drama gives the Pakistani perspective of the Partition. Gadar, Shaheed-e-Mohobatt, and Partition are all told from the Sikh and Hindu point of view. This drama goes to show you that situations were just as for the Muslims as they were for the Sikhs and Hindus. I have seen the show many times after I discovered it and I am always affected by it. I smile at how Bano and Hassan fall in love and start crying towards the end of the drama. It is a short drama – only 23 episodes. Eye candy – Fawad Khan, Sanam Baloch, Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan. After watching this show I have fallen in love with Fawad Khan and Sanam Baloch and have started watching their other dramas together, Akbari Asghari and Kuch Pyar Ka Pagal Pan Bhi Tha. I have also started watching Humsafar because of Fawad Khan.

Synopsis: Suraiya (Saba Qamar) is Hassan’s aunt and is getting married to Bano’s eldest brother, Saleem (Ahsan Khan). Hassan, a college student, comes to Ludhiana to attend his aunt’s wedding where he meets Bano. Slowly they both fall in love with each other. While Bano’s family supports the Indian Congress, she becomes a strong supporter of the Muslim League and helps Hassan with the political party. Eventually, Hassan and Bano get engaged and Suraiya is pregnant. Hassan gets a job and leaves with his mom to his new house promising Bano he will come back.

One night, Bano’s house is raided by Hindu and Sikh rioters and her everyone is her family dies. Her mother tries to choke her to death. Her brother’s friends come and stop Bano’s mom from killing her and help them leave, but one of Saleem’s Hindu friend tries to rape her. Bano and her mom seek shelter in a Muslim camp, but the camp is attacked and Bnao is raped. A Sikh man finds her and once is recovered, her sends her on a Lahore bound train. Basant Singh follows Bano on the train and kidnaps her. Bano writes letters to Hassan, but Basant never delivers them. Basant and his mom name her Sundar Kaur, meaning beautiful princess in Punjabi. Bano tries to run away, but is caught by Basant and he rapes her, marries her, and forces her to become a Sikhni.

She gives to birth to Basant’s child and after many years, Bano pushes Basant off the roof causing his death. She takes her son away to Pakistan, which is totally different from the Pakistan is imagined it would become. She eventually gets two jobs in Pakistan, one a caretaker and the other a secretary. Hassan meets Rabia and gets engaged to her. He then finds out that Bano is in Pakistan and brings her to live with him. He breaks off her engagement, but later agrees to marry Rabia. Rabia cares for Bano and decides to break off her marriage on her wedding day. She is waiting for Bano to come on her wedding day, so that Bano can marry Hassan. However, at her workplace, the man is working for tries to assault her and she kills him. Bano comes to Hassan and tells him that she killed Basant. Rabia and Hassan get married and she is admitted into a mental asylum. Hassan and Bano visit her and she asks them how is her Pakistan. The drama ends with Hassan and Rabia leaving and Bano chanting long live Pakistan.

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Dastaan OST: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TjpDEIooLU

Dastaan Episodes: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL098AF6F0E405B0F4

My Take on Dastaan: Episode 1 – 5!

So, after a lot of recommendations & after facing a lot of haw haye’s I decided to give this blockbuster a go. I must say I am impressed. Day 1 – down with 5 episode & counting. I thought I won’t be able to do justice with the drama in just one review after I finish watching it, so decided to divide the reviews as I go.