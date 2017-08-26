--------------------
Dastan drama song | Partition Stories song mp3
Dastaan (Urdu: داستان) (English: Story) is a Pakistani drama serial dramatized by Sameera Fazal, and based on the novel Bano, by Razia Butt.[1] It is based on the Partition of India (and the eventual creation of Pakistan), and takes place between 1947 and 1956. The drama depicts the story of Bano, a girl from a close knit Muslim family living in Ludhiana (located in the state of Punjab) in the pre-1947 era. The story follows Bano and her fianceè, Hassan, as they face the trials and tribulations caused by the 1947 partition.
Dastaan is the first project of its kind taken up by the Pakistani media. Director Haissam Hussain stated in an interview [2] that production for the drama began months in advance, and that the filming itself only took a little over two months. The show was broadcast on Hum TV.
Based on the novel, Bano, Dastaan begins with the wedding of Suraiya (Saba Qamar), Hassan’s aunt and Bano’s soon-to-be sister-in-law. She is engaged to Saleem (Ahsan Khan), Suraiya’s eldest brother, Hassan (Fawad Khan) and Bano (Sanam Baloch) had not seen each other for years and had no relationship whatsoever prior to Suraiya and Saleem’s wedding. They slowly begin to develop feelings for each other, with Hassan visiting Ludhiana every now and then. Hassan is in his final year at the Islamia College as an engineer student. He is an active supporter of the All-India Muslim League, and the leader of the Ludhiana Branch. He strongly believes in the establishment of Pakistan and is an avid follower of Qaid-E-Azam, leader of the Muslim League and Pakistan Movement. Meanwhile, Bano’s brother and Suraiya’s husband, Saleem, is an active supporter of the Indian Congress, with all his friends being Hindu, and believes that the establishment of Pakistan will not help, but rather lessen the position of Muslims in India. The political debate between Saleem and Hassan begins as friendly competition, but intensifies as conditions worsen throughout India for Muslims. Saleem, hot-tempered and rash, begins to bring political debates into family life and eventually forbids Suraiya to visit Hassan or his mother Rasheeda, her only sister. But Hassan is not dissuaded. He continues to spread the message of Pakistan throughout Saleem’s family, causing Saleem’s anger to explode on many occasions. Other than Saleem, his entire family become strong supporters of the Muslim League, especially Bano, who makes posters and signs for the Pakistan Movement.
--------------------
Hassan and Bano eventually become engaged, and Saleem decides to leave behind his rivalry with Hassan for Bano’s sake. Soon, Hassan gets a job in Rawalpindi and has to leave immediately. He and Rasheeda leave Ludhiana, with the promise that they will be back 5 months later for the wedding. Meanwhile, Suraiya is pregnant.
During this time tensions between Hindus and Muslims escalate dramatically, and violence outbreaks all throughout India. Hate crimes against Muslims become common, and the fighting spreads all across India states, getting threateningly closer to Ludhiana every day. As the fighting becomes more pronounced, Muslims retaliate, leaving nobody safe. Saleem seems to be under the impression that his Hindu friends and families will be able to protect his family from rioters, but upon trying to get this assurance from them, they say, “What will we say to them? Why would they listen to us?” Saleem begins sensing a cold distance his Hindu friends have developed towards him and, while on his way home, encounters a sobbing Muslim man who lost his entire family and home. He begins to realize the importance of the creation of Pakistan and rushes home, telling his family to tightly lock up their doors and gates and to be ready for any kind of attack.
On a fateful night, a group of Sikhs and Hindus attack the family’s home. All of the men, which includes many other Muslims who sought refuge in their house, stay on the bottom floor with their swords and knives intending to fight. All the women—including Bano, Suraiya, and Bibi (Bano’s mother)–are huddled on the roof of the house. Saleem and all the men brutally murdered in a terrible massacre. A pregnant Suraiya, upon seeing her husband stabbed, throws herself off the roof to be with her dying husband. She lays next to him, trying to move her bloodied hand to be with his when a Sikh rioter brutally stabs her womb, killing Suraiya and her baby. Other women also throw themselves from the roof while others are carried away to be raped and killed. Bano’s other brother, before being killed, shouts to his mother, “Choke Bano!” Bano’s mother, with Bano’s tearful consent, tries to choke her to death to protect her from losing her honor, virtue, and religion from the Hindu and Sikh rapists, but two of Saleem’s Hindu friends arrive claiming to save them.
Saleem’s friend, Ram, tries to rape Bano, but his other friend saves her by killing Ram out of guilt. Bano, alone with her mother, manages to escape Ludhiana, where they seek shelter in a refugee camp for Muslims. The Muslim refugees are headed by a young brave Muslim man who lost his entire family. Thirsty and hungry, they try to walk to Pakistan, encountering poisoned wells along the way. Eventually, Hindu rioters attack this caravan. Bano is separated from her mother and raped. It is presumed her mother is raped as well; Bano crawls toward her mother’s now lifeless body, seeing her Ta’wiz necklace next to it. Bano, grief-stricken and in shock, wears her mother’s necklace and lays next to her body.
--------------------
A Sikh man (Bilal Khan) stumbles upon Bano and her dead mother, and he helps nurse her back to health after her first rape. He then boards her on a train heading toward Lahore and leaves. It was common for trains to arrive in Lahore full of dead Muslims with only a few survivors, and this train was no exception: it is attacked by Sikh rioters. Basant Singh (Babrik Shah), a rioter, chases after Bano on the train. She turns around and shouts, “Do it! Do whatever you want to do! Your Guru (God) will never forgive you! I’ll ask him myself if he taught you Sikhs to do this to girls.” She then falls unconscious, and Basant Singh kidnaps her, bringing her to his home. She awakens in his home where he and his mother live. At first, she refuses to tell them her name, and so Basant Singh calls her Sundar Kaur, meaning “beautiful princess,” in Punjabi. He gives her the impression that he will take her to Pakistan himself once the dangers are gone. He also tells her she can write to Hassan and he’ll deliver the letters. Bano believes his lies and cannot wait to go to Pakistan.
Throughout her time there, they constantly try to convert her to Sikhism. They take her to the Gurdwara to pray, but she sneaks off and prays the Muslim salat. Basant’s mother also forcibly teaches her how to recite Sikh scripture and forces her to wear the silver bracelet Sikhs wear. Bano says to his mother, “I can forget everything in this world. I can forget that I am Naseeruddin’s daughter, that I am the sister of Faheem and Saleem, and that I am Hassan’s fiance. But I can never forget that I am first and foremost a Muslim. I will never bow down to your Guru Granth Sahib!” Nearly a year later, Basanta has not lived up to his promise, claiming that the roadways are still blocked and that traveling to Pakistan is too dangerous of a venture. Eventually, Bano learns of his plans to forcibly marry her and convert her, and she attempts to run away again. This time though, when Basanta catches her, he doesn’t treat her gently as with the first time. He tries whatever method he can to break her; beating her, raping her, forcing her to become a Sikhni (in vain), marrying her, and in the end, having her give birth to his child.
After many years Basant Singh dies and Bano takes her son and leaves to go to Pakistan. Whilst this is happening, Hassan eventually falls in love with Rabia and they become engaged. Bano is taken by a lady who sends a letter to Hassan to inform him Bano is here. Hassan receives the letter and takes Bano and the child home. Hassan decides to marry Bano as she has became his responsibility now and he wants to break off his engagement to Rabia. Rabi aand her mother have been told about Hassan breaking off the engagement and they go to Hassan’s house. Rabia’s mother tells Rabia to take care of Bano so Hassan can see you can look after her whilst being Hassan’s wife. Rabia does what her mom tells her and looks after Bano, Hassan sees this and is happy. However one days he over hears a conversation between his mom and Rabia mom about Rabia taking care of Bano so Hassan can marry her and gets angry. He argues with Rabia saying that how can she try winning my heart by looking after Bano now and after the wedding you forget her and she becomes a “piece of furniture” Rabia says that just like him, Bano is her relative, and now that even if he does ask her to marry her she will says no. She says that her love is more true than his is for Bano. Bano overhears this and interrupts them telling them that if they truly want to do something for her, get married. The next day Hassan doesn’t find Bano and realises she left the house. He blames everyone in the house. Bano is living with a family where she does their household chores, she gets a job in a modern family where she realises that Pakistan is not how she thought it will be.
Bano turns mental because of everything shes been through, Hassan marries Rabia who is very grown up now, but they always come to meet her in the hospital.
Main cast
- Sanam Baloch as Gul Bano
- Fawad Afzal Khan as Hassan
- Mehreen Raheel as Rabia
Other cast and characters
- Saba Qamar as Suraiya
- Ahsan Khan as Saleem
- Babrik Shah as Basant Singh
- Saba Hameed as Rasheeda
- Qavi Khan as Naseeb Bhai
- Samina Peerzada as Saliha or “Bibi”
- Affan Waheed as Nadir
- Daniyal Raheel as Faheem
- Humaira Abbasi as Kaamini
- Seemi Raheel as Maami
- Anita Fatima Camphor as Jameela
Guest stars
- Samina Ahmad
- Shazia Afgan
- Khayyam Sarhadi
- Bilal Khan
- Azra Mansoor
- Farooq Zameer
- Shazia Afghan
--------------------
Dastaan – A Legend for Hum TV
Recently re-aired serial “Dastaan” was dramatized on Razia Butt’s novel Bano. Originally aired on June 26th 2010, Dastaan enjoyed positive reviews all over Pakistan. Not only was Dastan recognized as the 2nd best drama after ‘Dolly ki Ayegi Barat’, Sanam Baloch was also nominated as Best Actress for appearing in Dastaan. Haissam Hussain received Best Direction twice, Best Actor was given to Fawwad Khan for appearance in Dastaan and Saba Qamar and Ahson Khan received Best supporting Actor award. Dastaan received a high rating of 4.5. On consistent requests from fans Dastaan is currently being broadcasted on HumTV once again. Story of pre and post partition of the land of India, Dastaan is set around the mid 90s and is filmed in both India and Pakistan. Bano (Sanam Baloch) and Hassan (Fawwad Khan) belonging to families with very different ideas about politics and religion, fall in love with each other. Hassan a true believer of Qaid-e-Azam gives Bano dreams of a separate homeland and a place where Muslims could be free. Trapped in the ongoing rivalries between Hindus and Muslims, Bano and Hassan face a series of traumas before and after partition.
Dastaan was produced by Momina Doraid and directed by Haissam Hussain. It was re-writed for tv by Sameera Fazal. The filming of Dastaan took over two months; location includes Ludhiana, Badshahi Masjid and Islamia College.
The casting for Dastaan was incredible making the characters look real and true to life. Bano was played beautifully by Sanam Baloch and Saba Qamar did an incredible job as Surraiya. Dastaan was a wonderful piece of work that portrayed scenes from the actual partition. A tale to touch hearts and make people ache for their ancestors, Dastaan makes them appreciated what they have, to treasure it and to find happiness in every part of their lives.
Director – Haissam Hussain | Writer – Samira Fazal
Dastaan was the first Pakistani drama that I have watched. It is a bittersweet drama about Bano (Sanam Baloch) and Hassan (Fawad Khan). “The drama depicts the story of Bano, a girl from a close-knit Muslim family living in Ludhiana (located in the state of Punjab) in the pre-1947 era. The story follows Bano and her fianceè, Hassan, as they face the trials and tribulations caused by the 1947 partition” (Wikipedia). It is based on the novel, Bano written by Razia Butt. I highly recommend watching this show.
--------------------
There are so many reasons why I like this drama.
- I love how Bano and Hassan fall in love.
- I love the title song. It is so sweet; the lyrics have so much depth to them.
- It is different from Hindi dramas; it’s more realistic. Unlike, most Hindi dramas, this drama does not have a happy ending for Bano and Hassan.
- I love the acting of all the characters especially Bano, Hassan, and Suraiya.
- The drama gives the Pakistani perspective of the Partition. Gadar, Shaheed-e-Mohobatt, and Partition are all told from the Sikh and Hindu point of view. This drama goes to show you that situations were just as for the Muslims as they were for the Sikhs and Hindus.
- I have seen the show many times after I discovered it and I am always affected by it. I smile at how Bano and Hassan fall in love and start crying towards the end of the drama.
- It is a short drama – only 23 episodes.
- Eye candy – Fawad Khan, Sanam Baloch, Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan. After watching this show I have fallen in love with Fawad Khan and Sanam Baloch and have started watching their other dramas together, Akbari Asghari and Kuch Pyar Ka Pagal Pan Bhi Tha. I have also started watching Humsafar because of Fawad Khan.
Synopsis: Suraiya (Saba Qamar) is Hassan’s aunt and is getting married to Bano’s eldest brother, Saleem (Ahsan Khan). Hassan, a college student, comes to Ludhiana to attend his aunt’s wedding where he meets Bano. Slowly they both fall in love with each other. While Bano’s family supports the Indian Congress, she becomes a strong supporter of the Muslim League and helps Hassan with the political party. Eventually, Hassan and Bano get engaged and Suraiya is pregnant. Hassan gets a job and leaves with his mom to his new house promising Bano he will come back.
One night, Bano’s house is raided by Hindu and Sikh rioters and her everyone is her family dies. Her mother tries to choke her to death. Her brother’s friends come and stop Bano’s mom from killing her and help them leave, but one of Saleem’s Hindu friend tries to rape her. Bano and her mom seek shelter in a Muslim camp, but the camp is attacked and Bnao is raped. A Sikh man finds her and once is recovered, her sends her on a Lahore bound train. Basant Singh follows Bano on the train and kidnaps her. Bano writes letters to Hassan, but Basant never delivers them. Basant and his mom name her Sundar Kaur, meaning beautiful princess in Punjabi. Bano tries to run away, but is caught by Basant and he rapes her, marries her, and forces her to become a Sikhni.
She gives to birth to Basant’s child and after many years, Bano pushes Basant off the roof causing his death. She takes her son away to Pakistan, which is totally different from the Pakistan is imagined it would become. She eventually gets two jobs in Pakistan, one a caretaker and the other a secretary. Hassan meets Rabia and gets engaged to her. He then finds out that Bano is in Pakistan and brings her to live with him. He breaks off her engagement, but later agrees to marry Rabia. Rabia cares for Bano and decides to break off her marriage on her wedding day. She is waiting for Bano to come on her wedding day, so that Bano can marry Hassan. However, at her workplace, the man is working for tries to assault her and she kills him. Bano comes to Hassan and tells him that she killed Basant. Rabia and Hassan get married and she is admitted into a mental asylum. Hassan and Bano visit her and she asks them how is her Pakistan. The drama ends with Hassan and Rabia leaving and Bano chanting long live Pakistan.
--------------------
Dastaan OST: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TjpDEIooLU
Dastaan Episodes: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL098AF6F0E405B0F4
My Take on Dastaan: Episode 1 – 5!
Ohkay, speaking of the first impression. I was in an awe of such a huge star cast. I must say I am totally impressed by the screenplay & the direction. The way they have brought back to life the olden era is definitely a treat to watch. The feel of the drama with a special consideration to both Urdu & Hindi languages is what has contributed a lot to this drama’s success. I am so far enjoying all the characters but the one character that has made a mark for me until now is that of Surraiya, even though till now all she does is hide behind her ghoonghat but her minute expressions tell a million feelings within. I have never been so convinced by Saba Qamar as an actress but I think she is phenomenal as well as beautiful in this drama so far.
--------------------
Yes, the story as we all know emphasized on the co-existence between the two religious communities of pre-partitioned India. Starting off from Punjab, no doubt we have a clean history of Muslims & Sikhs living peacefully together. I found this a lot more convincing that they showed the time lapse in between to elaborate the progress & crisis people faced altogether. Not only Muslims in India over all faced the blood shed but very convincingly they have brought down the story to the happy household in Ludhiana & the toll partition took on their close-knit family.
I must admit that when the drama began I wasn’t much into the character of Bano because I thought Sanam Baloch over did it but I am glad as the story is progressing Bano is showing more of her real nature. Fawad Khan as Hassan is phenomenal – an Engineering student, active & proud worker of the Muslim League political party, the most sought after bachelor & a kind hearted person, I can’t even begin to imagine what this character would be meaning to his fans. I loved the note at which the drama began, showing all the festivities, harmony among the people, all the tehzeeb & adab o lehaaz where a wife shied smiling at her husband even behind a closed door & a sister thought her brother has gone disrespectful just because he took his wife for a little outing. I loved the situational comic moments they showed because this is what I as a viewer look in a drama. Some sweet moments, some overwhelming ones & a few bits that bring a smile to the face is what all I need. So, I am ticking all the boxes for now.
I thought Ahsan Khan had a strong role to play as Saleem & no doubt he did play his part well & acted out his character brilliantly but Saleem’s nature is of someone who has a few complexes & had no such insights. At first when Hassan & Saleem had a difference of opinion about supporting Congress or Muslim League, I thought it was because Saleem had a few convincing arguments in his bag but this came across as something which wasn’t the case. Saleem is someone who is scared of taking a stand on a larger scale, despite the fact that he is being stern on his family, he actually has no guts to stand against the people he has shared the shelter with. I thought Saleem’s support to the Congress was based on the positivity but till now I believe just because Hassan is an active member of the Muslim League, Saleem has to oppose it because like he says to his father, he has always faced some sort of a comparison to Hassan all his life which shows us more that the mere disagreement had a little backing of personal feelings too. This sheds a light on those few innocent Muslims who thought supporting Congress was the right thing to do because the Hindu’s sugarcoated their hatred in front of a few such Muslims & made them believe that they meant no harm to them whereas deep down, they were only happy when Muslims were just a minority & nothing else.
The story of Bano & Hassan as a side note is sweet & done really well. Luckily for Hassan, Bano also shares the same ideology as him. I think now the story is going to take a serious turn but till now I am totally hooked to the show. All the characters have played their parts extremely well but this had me thinking. When I looked at the direction & the locations & all the characters, it shook me with grief that just a matter of years ago this phenomenal & record breaking drama was produced for the Pakistani audience & shown on Hum Tv, but don’t know what got wrong with the channel that they have stooped to the level of Ek Tamanna La Hasil Si & Rishte Kuch Adhoore Se type of dramas? I think when they could pull off such sort of brilliant dramas in the past, why can’t they redeem themselves & get back to this level again? I will end my say on this wishful thinking with a sigh!
I am being a little mean here, I hope & request that I don’t get to come across ANY spoiler alerts but sadly I know what will happen to Bano in the end but for now I want to enjoy this moment of glory. Share your say with me & those who recommended me Dastaan & awaited the reviews, there you go & a big fat THANK YOU!
My Take on Dastaan: Episode 6 – 11!
I resumed watching the play when Bano decides to join Muslim League & becomes an active member of the campaign. Surraiya while taking in consideration her husband’s detest, does what she think is suitable & the least she could do. Giving away her jewellery as a token of support to fund Muslim League’s campaign was heart warming. Even though later on she seeks for her husband’s forgiveness but the way she stands by her decision spoke volumes about her character.
Hassan faces what Saleem wanted him to face but despite all that, his family manages to seek Bano’s proposal. At that moment when Bano senses that her eldest brother Saleem isn’t happy with her engagement, she tells Faheem to help her call off the engagement. This showed how much Bano kept her family close to her heart. It also went to show the seeds of respect, courtesy & compassion Bano had towards her family. Even though she loved Hassan with all her heart & wanted to be with him but just because her brother seemed unhappy, this made her believe that sacrificing her love for her brother’s dignity was the right choice.
Saleem’s character was worth sympathizing with because his mental state was a representation of a lot such Muslims who actually took Hindus as being their well-wishers. Saleem was so brain fed by Raam & Ravi that he was even ready to give away his only sister in a marriage to him. Again it shed a light on the acceptance Muslims had of Hindus & how inter-religion marriages were done to save the families & give a name to the friendship they shared. The time when Saleem learns about his friend’s intentions & cries in helplessness was executed brilliantly. He then understands that whatever the supporters of Muslim League said was right because Congress was a Hindu dominant political party where no one ever intended to help Muslims in this hour of need. Saleem’s frustration surfaced when he wished that Bano had gone away after being married to Hassan, leaving his family shaken in shock because a family member who had so much faith in his political party was at a loss of words, making all the others burdened with worry.
The episode in which the whole family fights & dies was absolutely gutting. I took it fine but the moment Faheem pleads to Bibi that she should strangle Bano to death was what made me teary & overwhelmed. Samina Peerzada & Sanam Baloch should take a bow for such brilliant performances. It was heart-wrenching from there onwards. Surraiya’s last moments were heart-breaking & the way all of them die in just a jiffy tell us about the painful reality that we can not even imagine of. Bibi’s last interaction with Kaminee & her last moments were depressing. The guy who lead the caravan & motivated them had a very small role to play but it was again a powerful performance. The moment he died showed that at that particular time no one was sure of how much time they were left with & no one knew that would they ever be able to make it to their new found home – Pakistan.
What Ravi did to protect Bano was again an unpredictable turn but then I wished if he had manned up a little earlier when Saleem seeked for some help, then things wouldn’t have been the way they were. Raam’s murder by Ravi himself was a proof that Ravi at least once in his life thought of them as a family. Later when that Sardar brings Bano home made it a bit more realistic because I am glad they just didn’t just show that all the Hindus & Sikhs were against Muslims. There were many such Sikhs who actually gave shelter to Muslims & protected them.
I think the recent entry of Basant Singh & his mother is my least favorite so far. I believe they have gotten a lot more screen time than they actually deserve & things are getting a bit slower from now on. Not sure what his intention is but at least it makes the drama a bit light hearted again. It was sad to see Rasheeda & Hassan worry about their family but after not getting any heed of them, sadly Rasheeda kind of moved on but Hassan was naturally stuck in the past showing how sensitive he was. Hassan’s proposal to Bano & then their parting was impactful. Who would’ve thought that when they will see each other again, they’d have suffered so much. Bano’s first ever letter to Hassan was filled with warmth & hope. Little did she know that Basant had no intention of posting it in the first place but at least if this gave her restless heart some peace, then it was worth it.
So far the drama’s going strong. I love how they have again & again labeled Pakistan as ‘Paak Zameen’. We really can not imagine what this partition meant to the Muslims living at that time & how much of a blessing they took it as.
My Take on Dastaan: Episode 13 – 18!
I didn’t like Basant Singh & his part but this doesn’t mean that I didn’t think it wasn’t important to show in the drama. I had my dislikes because obviously he was playing a role to stir everyone’s detest & he was good at it but I do believe that it was unsuitable to show Bano getting married to Basant Singh but it wasn’t unrealistic by any means. This is what exactly happened back then. A few Muslim girls did surrender & got married to save their lives but a few others like Bano were made to do it despite how much they hated & resisted. This obviously highlighted the level of how much Bano suffered & how much she tolerated.
It was sad to see Rasheeda & Hassan move on in their lives. I think Mehreen Raheel did play her part as Rabia quite suitably but on a personal note, I would’ve found it a bit more convincing if someone younger to Sanam Baloch was casted for that role because we all remember how young Rabia was when Hassan was in University & Mehreen Raheel has all those braids, a sort of a try to cut down her age but still she looks more mature than Sanam Baloch defying the purpose of a young Rabia – bride-to-be of Hassan. I think it was Sultana’s mistake that she let her only daughter get involved in one sided love with Hassan all her life & for this reason we saw how disturbed Rabia seemed when she didn’t get the attention she expected from him. Whereas everyone in the family knew that Hassan got engaged to Bano 5 years ago, though they all parted because of the partition but still Rabia’s claim that she had loved only Hassan all her life showed how much she was pushed by her mother. I know their scenes were just shown to move the story forward but seeing how Hassan belonged to Bano & how Bano longed for Hassan all those years, I didn’t enjoy Rabia & Hassan’s scenes at all. All this while I had Bano’s sympathy with me more & another reason being Mehreen Raheel playing the role of Rabia.
I think no other actress should be labeled as a best actress ever after this performance of Sanam Baloch as Bano. She has a league of her own & she was flawless. Struck the chord hard & she was absolutely brilliant through out. Finally, it was good to see her rescued by Basant Singh by the fate’s play. Her little dance gestures in hysteria made it seem more real that how much she hated being in a relationship with him & how much she awaited this moment.
While Basant still remains the character who I disliked but my least favorite would have to be Rasheeda. After Bano met Hassan & they got hold of the fact that how their family was killed, Rasheeda thought shedding a few tears at the sacrifice of her family’s Shahadat was just the right & enough of a thing to do. But the way she treated Bano & gave her a cold shoulder after sussing that the dream of her son’s marriage wasn’t going to materialize showed how mean Rasheeda was. She was the one who moved on though after seeing her cry I thought she would hold Bano near to her heart but it was upsetting to see how easily she cried at the death of those who she loved but how she treated Bano – the one who didn’t die physically but suffered a million deaths every single day before she made it to Pakistan. This was the last thing I ever expected to see in this drama, that too from Rasheeda. To see her become a typical mother who just wanted her son’s happiness her way wasn’t appeasing at all. It was the same Rasheeda who suffered & tolerated her Bhabhi’s dominance all her life without once complaining & just how typical she turned was something I never expected to see.
Bano’s disbelief after she steps on the land of Pakistan was beautifully portrayed by Sanam Baloch. To see her get what she wanted all these years was overwhelming. Finally, Bano & Hassan are back together & Hassan has already decided to lend the shoulder Bano needs to cry on & shower her with all the love & care she deserves but I want him to fall in love with his Bano again & then get married to her. I wouldn’t want to see him take Bano as a responsibility & a liability cluttered with guilt that he has to undo what Bano went through. It would be magical to see Hassan love Bano wholeheartedly where no such signs of sympathy would be involved. I loved the little condolence speech Hassan gives to Bano to bring her back to her senses & how he tells her to move on in her life & work towards the progress of the nation by forgetting what happened & by forgiving those who did that to her in the past.
Still finding the story unpredictable & loving it so far.
My Take on Dastaan: The End!
In my honest opinion I think the drama was very gripping till the 18th episode but later on I didn’t enjoy watching it come to a level of family politics. I am also glad that it just didn’t end at that note & in fact showed how Bano contributed the way she could to at least help & inspire people around her. Luckily, Rasheeda escaped from being the only hated character of the drama & that place was over taken well deservingly by Sultana. No doubt she just did what any mother would do but I am glad Rabia was different. As the story moved forward I developed a certain level of respect for Rabia’s character & her wisdom which clearly she didn’t inherit from both her parents but had it as an exclusive trait & strength of her own.
I thought Bano would find peace when she will come to Pakistan but it was upsetting to see no improvement in her mental state in fact it seemed that it worsened as the time progressed. I say that because she took the trauma of 5 years pretty well but now when she came to Pakistan, she should’ve at least forgotten what happened & should’ve worked her way towards the betterment of her dream land – her Pakistan. I know it was Bano’s hope that kept her going when she was trapped with Basant Singh but to see her hopes shatter every single time she came across something unexpected was heart breaking.
Bano was a patriot to the level of devotion but it was sad to see the smallest of the small details take a toll on her state of mind. I think it would’ve been a little more appreciable in my opinion to see her walk towards the acceptance of what her country was. Having said that, after when she starts working, I found that part the best again because those were very serious issues which were conveyed in such a short time but with a brilliant impact. They showed how the system of dowry compelled the helpless parents to keep their daughter’s unmarried. How the elite class crushed the poor & needy beneath their greediness. How people who got the freedom forgot they had to pay the price & justify why they were entitled to it. How those who sacrificed everything were forgotten by the flow of few tears. How the fixation with English was a symbol of mental enslavery. How disowning your mother tongue was nothing but a confession of your complexes & in the end how turning away from the teachings of Islam was the sole reason of all the social evils that people were sunk in. I loved how effortlessly they highlighted the issues which weaken the nation & this is exactly the state of Muslims in Pakistan & all over the world.
I am still a little surprised that whenever the name of Dastaan came under discussion all I ever heard was about Bano, Hassan & their love story but I never actually came across a comment on the issues that this drama highlighted & the lesson it carried to give away to those who watched it. For me, Dastaan was something more than Bano & Hassan & it was an experience from which I learned a lot, it would be an understatement to say that Dastaan is an experience of it’s own & is a journey which was supported by the characters but the message is independent of any character. I feel I am taking the story of hope & sacrifices with me more than anything else.
I must say the way Rabia took responsibility of Bano when she was with them was heart warming. She thought that it was her duty to take care of someone who lost everything to make it to this country. Hassan till the end thought Bano was his responsibility or more like a liability & he labeled himself as guilty whereas this wasn’t the case. I would’ve enjoyed a little more conversations between Bano & Hassan to see how he tried to bring her back to the normal life. After the little speech of hope Hassan gave to Bano, I thought they would actually show them as a pair who worked to enlighten the people & will share the story of Bano with the nation to keep it’s people on the feet but nothing of that sort happened. I think this was ignored because Hassan was surrounded by the issue of marriage at his hand. He was being convinced by everyone around him to get married to Rabia & for this Bano’s progress came to a halt.
Kaleem was once again a dark spot in Bano’s life but he had a pivotal role to play because his murder was what made Bano come to terms with the fact that Basant Singh died & people like him vanished too. This is what made her believe that she is past that stage & she did what she had to because in her perspective Pakistan was now free from people like him & Pakistan was on it’s way towards a brighter future. I think Bano & Hassan had two parallel paths & I sussed it beforehand that they would never be together again because I believe in realistic endings so for this I rate this 10 on 10!
So, my verdict is that it was a time well-spent on this serial. The story was brilliant but a special appreciation should be given to the director for having such a to-the-point & accurate approach in dealing with a script like this. Never came across any such drama where the whole cast was perfect & everyone lived the character assigned to them. Starting from those who had major roles to play to those who came for guest appearances, everyone justified & contributed towards the success of such a perfect drama.
In the end, I would like to thank all those who recommended Dastaan to me & those who actively responded to all the reviews. This level of appreciation & encouragement means a lot to me & I am actually overwhelmed by the warmth I received. You people rock & thanks for being with me on this.
Songs PK drama Dastaan free download, Dastaan ost lyrics, Dastaan title song lyrics