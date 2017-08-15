---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Courage Pekuson family, wedding pics: 15 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, wife, daughter, son, date of birth, scandal

Courage Pekuson (born 2 January 1995) is an Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.

Full name Courage Pekuson

Date of birth 2 January 1995 (age 22)

Place of birth Ghana

Playing position Midfielder

Firstname: Courage

Surname: Pekuson

Team: Koper

National: Ghana

Position:

Height: 177cm

Weight: 68kg

Birth date: 1995-01-02 (22 years old)

--------------------



--------------------

Koper

Pekuson signed for Slovenian PrvaLiga side Koper in August 2016.[1] He made his professional debut for the club on 20 August against NK Radomlje. He came on as a 61st minute substitute for Joel Valencia as Koper won 3–0.[2] Pekuson scored his first goal for the club on 22 October against NK Domžale. His 2nd minute goal gave Koper the lead but the club still ended the match losing 3–1.[3] In March 2017, Pekuson received Player of the Week honours for the Slovenian PrvaLiga after he scored a brace 11 March 2017 against NK Radomlje.[4]

Kerala Blasters

On 10 August 2017 it was announced that Pekuson signed with the Kerala Blasters of the Indian Super League