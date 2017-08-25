---------- Advertisement ----------



Chanar Ghati TVOne drama | OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, cast, novel story, review, schedule, timing, written update, unknown facts

After a decade of silence, the ‘Grand Master’ of Television Entertainment ‘Ghazanfar Ali’ is back with a ‘Bang’ “CHANAR GHATI”

where its yesterday once more.This is a haunting story of intense love, betrayal and vicious revenge.

A story that travels back and forth in time to unravel mysterious events and eerie phenomena.

Sajid and Maira are colleagues in an advertising agency and start developing a romance. Then suddenly Sajid disappears while on a recce for a location in an area called Chanar Ghati. While his family and friends begin a frantic search, Sajid has some strange experiences in the eerie environs of Chanar Ghati. Two beautiful women clad in silks and brocade appear from nowhere and play utterly charming hosts providing him all he needs. But Sajid senses that there is something sinister going on and there is an evil force around him.

Meanwhile Ali Rao who also wants to marry Maira, offers to recover Sajid. The question is whether Sajid will escape in time –or will Ali Rao allow his rival to be eliminated by the evil force.

Cast: Aly Khan, Ali Noor, Shamayel, Samiya Mumtaz, Anoushey, Dino, Tipu

Writers : Mohammad Ahmed & Umar Khitab

Director : Ghazanfar Ali

Chanar Ghati is a Pakistani drama which will be aired on Pakistani channel TV One. This serial is based on the haunting story of intense love, betrayal and vicious revenge. In this serial Samiya Mumtaz and Alyy Khan are in leading role in the drama. If you are looking for Chanar Ghati drama actor names, repeat timings, OST title songs, photos and videos then you can find them here. You can also find the public opinions and reviews about Chanar Ghati drama here.

