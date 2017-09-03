--------------------
PTV drama Barson Baad song mp3 download | Barson baad song mp3 free download
Barson Baad is a popular drama serial which was shown on the Pakistan Television[2] network in 2006. The drama was written by the writer Salman Wajih Hassan and directed by Syed Faisal Bukhari. The drama became imensely popular because of its interesting and Dramatic story line and because of its beautiful locations. The drama was shot in Pakistan and Scotland .
Aansoo is a story of two Brothers who live in Scotland.
CAST:
- Javaid Shaikh
- Shabbir Jan
- Khayyam Sarhadi
- Ahsan Khan
- Farida Shabir
- Kashif Mehmood
- Ghazala Javed
- Darakshan Tahir
- Rehana Siddiqui
- Eva Majid
--------------------
Barson Baad title song mp3 download | PTV drama Barson Baad title song mp3 free downloadFrequent searches leading to this page
PTV drama Barson Baad song mp3 download | Barson baad song mp3 free download was last modified: September 3rd, 2017 by