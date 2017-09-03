Barish Kay Aansoo | Geo TV | Reviews | OST full title song mp3 download

---------- Advertisement ----------



Barish Kay Aansoo | Geo TV | Reviews

“Baarish ke Aansu” Drama Review

It is more than a truth that what we know about the entertainment industry and the filth associated with it merely speaks about the real picture which is often not in the reach of people like you and me. However, when the issue is raised as a topic of a drama or a movie, the true picture becomes unbearable to take as a reality. We have been witnessing many dramas and movies, both in India and in Pakistan which include movies like Fashion, Heroine, Ishq Junoon Deewangi, Bol Meri Machli etc in which the boldness of entertainment industry has been targeted and following into the same category as stated above, drama serial Barish Kay Ansu is based on the lives of few people who belong to the showbiz industry.

Been written by Muhammad Asif, the drama is directed by Barkat Ali Siddiqui and produced by Humayun Mehboob, Tanveer Ajmi. The cast of the drama includes Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed, Faisal Qureshi, Farah Shah, Aijaz Aslam, Maria Wasti, Iram Akhtar, Humayun Naz. Making its way to the hearts of the viewers, the drama went on air on Geo TV.

The story revolves around a local female writer, a director and a heroine from across the border, their lives change as they meet and work together on a TV serial. Bina is a renowned writer and her career takes a new turn when she brings a story for a serial to a TV director Asim who is working for a local channel. While working together on the project, they fall in love and later get married. A Sikh heroine Surendar Kaur (AKA Shahla) is brought from across the border, who stays at Asim and Bina’s home. Asim’s father Salman is the owner of the city’s biggest ad agency. His wife Zaini always feels inferior to him.

When the production begins, Asim’s maximum time is spent with Shahla. When Bina gives ideas for the production, she is cut short by Asim who ask her to deal only with the domestic affairs. Asim and Shahla get closer and closer as she feels Asim could be her stepping stone while Asim has fallen in love with her. Bina has not been able to conceive so Asim marries Surendar.

Salman meets Soofia, who is the daughter of his manager and a homely and hard working girl. Salman asks his manager for her hand in marriage which makes the manager very happy.

All in all the drama is a well-written and well-executed effort which succeeded in attracting huge audience.