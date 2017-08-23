Azfar Rehman wife | Azfar Rehman wedding

---------- Advertisement ----------



Azfar Rehman is a Pakistani model and actor. He is best known for his role in serials Dugdugi, Ladies Park, Sitamgar, Baityaan, Mehar Bano aur Shah Bano, Noor Pur Ki Rani, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh and Phir Chand Pe Dastak. He is currently seen in Tanhai and Aik Pagal Si Larki on Hum TV and Happily Married on ARY Digital. Azfar was born into a Muslim,Urdu Speaking family in Karachi, Pakistan. He is also sometimes credited as Mohammad Azfar in some shows. He started his career as a Model. He made his acting debut with Phir Chand Pe Dastak. He later appeared on Dugdugi, Ladies Park, Sitamgar, Baityaan, Mehar Bano aur Shah Bano, Noor Pur Ki Rani and Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh. He is currently seen in Tanhai and Aik Pagal Si Larki on Hum TV and Happily Married on ARY Digital.

I recently watched Ishq Mein Teray, and just started watching Bunty I Love You. I have a crush on Azfar. He even RTed my tweet on Twitter lol. usually this is a perception that Gorgeous and Beautiful looking male models supposed to be bold type in the industry ! Azfar Rehman is one of those who is some how victim of this perception ! What did you think of Him ?? is it right or wrong ?

Note : Don’t take it personal it’s a debatable subject in whole industry everyone discuss about it so we have decided to discuss openly !

Sexy Pakistani Actor Azfar Rehman Shirtless in the shower in Express entertainment drama Shaadi Ka Laddu.

