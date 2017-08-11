---------- Advertisement ----------



Ayeza Khan wedding pictures | Ayeza Khan Family Pictures

Aiza Khan also spelled as Ayeza Khan (Urdu: عایزہ ڂان‎)(born 15 January) is a Pakistani actress and model. Khan was born to a Muslim family on 15 January in Karachi. She started her career with modeling when she was 16 years, and took part in a beauty pageant where she was a runner-up.[1] She also modeled for some Pakistani magazines. Her first drama serial was Tum Jo Miley in 2009 on Hum TV.[2] She was rumored engaging to Danish Taimoor. Ayeza Khan has appeared in several Pakistani television serials. Her notable dramas include Tootay Huway Per, Kala Jadoo and Pul Sirat. One of her most popular appearances was the character of Ajiya in Tootay Huway Per, a 2011 soap opera which was produced by A & B and directed by Mohsin Mirza. She played opposite Sami Khan and Mohib Mirza.

Ayeza Khan with Sadia Hayat & Sadia Faisal

She is on top in my list and not only in my list but I might say in others list too. Well she is my favourite actress not only because she is beautiful but she is a good actress as well. In fact after watching “Pyaray Afzal” and “Ghalti se mistake hogai” I came to know that she can perform comedy roles very well and in drama “AKS” I really liked her villain type role. However the reality is she is the biggest victim of type casting and no one had performed so many roles of so called “roti dhoti aurat” which Ayeza had performed. Just because she is so good in this all directors are utilizing her intensively and I also felt that she loves to do these kind of roles.

Fawad with Ayeza Khan- Ahh! what can I say if you ask me what is the biggest thing that you want to happen in drama industry then I would say cast Fawad Khan and Ayeza Khan as a couple. Seriously I am dying to see them together as a couple in a mega project like “Humsafar” and don’t come hard on me but in my opinion this will be the best couple better than Mahira Khan. Don’t know if you pay much attention to commercials or not but Fawad and Ayeza had appeared together in a short Telenor commercial in 2012 and after watching it I am still hoping that they will appear as a couple in future. The commercial received more than 17000 views on YouTube that means this couple is huge in demand. Well Ayeza had already appeared with Shehrehyar and currently with Hamza Abbasi the next two heart rob after Fawad and now I am just waiting to see her performing opposite to Fawad Khan.

I was just searching Pakistani celebrity pages for a survey on facebook and surprisingly i found that there are more then 350 page of Ayeza Khan exist on facebook and the real page[ Ayeza Khan (Aiza) ] has 220k likes and the other affiliated fan page has 283k likes and other 300 pages also running by fans for Ayeza and also found more then 70 fake ids of her so according to me Ayeza is most famous on facebook as like PTI . Do you agree is she most famous and liked celeb on facebook ?

Aiza Khan & Danish Taimoor: Once they were engaged to each other than they broke up and now we heard their love affair is open to one and all, we would love to see the duo display their romance in the Bigg Boss house. Honestly speaking, we are all curious to know the latest gupshup in our Pakistani celebrity lives, especially when it comes to one of the hottest couples in Showbiz. We are sure Aiza and Danish will set the Bigg Boss house on fire.

Ayeza Khan.. How’s she looking in bridal shoot?

Ayeza Khan – Mashriqi larki.

Your favorite drama starring ” Aiza Khan “; Mine is ” Pyaray Afzal ”

She started her career with Modeling when she was 16years old she had participate in beauty pageant she was 1st runner up in that competition. Ayeza khan’s Drama Serials:

1) Tum jo Milay (2008) on Hum Tv ( Ramadan Sepcial Serial ) That was her

First Serial As an Actress

2) Sandal (2008) On GEo Tv

3) Pul Siraat (May – Oct 2011) On Ary digital

4) Maayeni (2011) by A & B production on Ary Digital

5) Kala Jadoo (2011) Drama Serial By A & B Production

6) Shadi Mubarak (2012) Comedy Serial by A & B Production

7) Zard Mausam on Hum tv (coming soon)

8) Mera saaien-2 sequel on Ary Digital (coming soon)

10) Mahi Aye Ga 2012 (Humtv)

11) Mi-Raqsam 2012 (Geotv)

12) AKS 2012 (Ary digital)Ayeza Khan’s Soaps:

1) Larkiyan Mohallay ki (2010 to sep-2011 ) on Hum tv

2) Tootay Huway per (May 2011 to dec2011) On Geo tvAyeza Khan’s Tele film:

1) Manmohini (2011) On Hum tv

2) Hai Mai Mari (2011) On Hum Tv

3) Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain (2011) – Dekh Kabeera Roya

4) Muhafiz (2011) on Geo tv [A mothers day special play]

5) Gullo Police Wali – Eid Special by HUMTV (sep-2011)

6) Phir Hua Youn Eid-ul-adha Sepecial by Hum tv (Nov 2011)

7) Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain – Faqat AppKa Saleem |Tele film|by Hum tv

8) Kitni girhain Baqi hain –Rubi Hansana Bhool gai

9) Telefilm Izhar on Express Entertainment 2012

10) Eid pe Ao na 2012 (Ary Digital)Ayeza Khan’s Modeling Assignment:

1)Telenor djuice ad (2009)

2) Fair & Lovely Add(2010)

3) Warid Add With Reema (2010)

4) Nido Fortfide Milk (2010)

5) olper Cream Add(2010)

6) Snackcity Crunch

7) Peek Freans Click

8) Maza Juice Ad (2011)

9) Telenor talkshawk Ad

10) Aerosoft Ad (2011)

11) E4U Home Appliance Commercial (2011)

12) Shell Helix Ad (2011)

13) Faysal Bank Umang Commercial

14) Cadbury Dairy Milk Signature Campaign –

15) Telenor TalkShawk 2012

16) Nestle Everyday Song

17) Pearl Dust tea (sindhi commercial)

18) Pure Cooking Oil CommercialAyeza Khan’s Video Songs:1) Kya Derta Hai (Shehzad Roy) : djuice anthem (Aug 2011)

2) HUMSAFAR by AXIS (Oct 2011)

3) Bewafa by kumail murtaza (sep 2011)Ayeza Khan’s appearance In Morning Shows:1) Morning With Hum On Hum Tv (with sana Tariq)

2) Good morning Pakistan On Ary Digital (with Nida Yasir )

3) Muskurati Morning On Tv ONE (with Faisal Quraishi )

4) Morning With Hum On HUM Tv (with Noor)

5) Uthoo Jago Pakistan On Geo Tv (with Dr. Shista Wahidi)

6) Good morning Pakisatn on Ary Digital (With Nida Yasir )As a Guest appearance:

1)Sitcom Extras the mango people (Hum tv 2011)

Description – Pul Sirat (ARY)

– Tootay Huway Per (GEO)

Pul Sirat (ARY)

– Tootay Huway Per (GEO)

– Larkiyan Mohallay Ki (HUM TV) Ayeza Khan at Arij Fatyma's engagement ceremony, last night. How's she looking?



-------------------- Ayeza Khan’s latest clicks from Latest Mc Donald’s TVC. How is she looking, cool or supercool ? Ayeza Khan wedding pics, Aiza Khan wedding pics, Aiza Khan family