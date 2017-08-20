---------- Advertisement ----------



Ayesha Omar marriage | Ayesha Omar age

Aaj Ayesha omer ka ek interview dekha she said ke ek dafa un ka cell phone snatch hua aur snatcher dekh kr pehchan gaya ke aap to khoosorat hai bulbulay wali main aap ka fan hun lekin wo cell phhone cheen kr hi gaya mujeh ” Bunty I Love You : yaad agaya bunty ne bhi apni fav actress ka cell phone cheena tha :V lol ab yeh coincident hai ya waqai Ayeza omer wali story drama mian add kr di khair kesi thi aaj ki episode ?

Ayesha Omar is a Pakistani actress, model, singer, and host. She is known for her role as Khoobsurat in Bulbulay, Natasha in Ladies Park, Sara in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Arzoo in Tanhai and Aleena in Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. In 2012, she released her first single Chalte Chalte and Khamoshi which, although a commercial success in Pakistan, was met with a mixed reaction from critics. Ayesha went on to win Lux Style Award for Best Album. Omar started her career as a Model. She has done many commercials such as Kurkure, Harpic, Capri, Pantene and ZONG. Ayesha Omar first hosted the show Meray Bachpan Kay Din on PTV at the age of eight. She then hosted Morning show Yeh Waqt Hai Mera on CNBC Pakistan, Rhythm on Prime TV and Hot chocolate on ARY Zauq.Ayesha Omar made her acting debut with Pakistani TV Drama » College Jeans later she appeared in Geo TV serial Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat opposite Bushra Ansari, Saba Hameed and Jawed Sheikh. Later she appeared on ARY Digital serial Bulbulay as Khoobsurat, opposite Hina Dilpazeer, Mehmood Aslam and Nabeel. Bulbulay become the most watched sitcom of Pakistan. Then she appeared in PTV serial Dil ko Manana Aya Nahi opposite Amanat Ali, Neelam Muneer and Nadia Hussain, Geo TV serial Ladies Park opposite Humayun Saeed, Azfar Rehman, Hina Dilpazeer and Mahnoor Baloch, Hum TV’s serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai opposite Fawad Afzal Khan, Sanam Saeed, Mehreen Raheel and Tanhai opposite Azfar Rehman, Sohai Ali Abro and Goher Mumtaz. She is currently seen in Geo Kahani serial Soha or Savera opposite Sami Khan and Hum TV serial Woh Chaar opposite Maria Wasti, Savera Nadeem and Angeline Malik.Ayesha first sang the song “Man Chala Hai” for her commercial Capri. Then she sang the song “Bhooli Yaadon Mein”, title song of her serial Ladies Park and “Manjali” title song of Geo TV serial Manjali. She also sang the songs “Aoa” and “Tu Hi Hai”. In 2012, Ayesha released two album Chalte Chalte and Khamoshi for which she won Lux Style Awards for Best Album, and in 2013 she released her third album Gimme Gimme. In 2013 she gave her voice for an old classical song named “Laage Re Nain” for coke Coke Studio (Pakistan) season 6.

Beautiful Ayesha Omar at ARY Film Awards

Ayesha Omar’s latest shoot. How’s she looking?

Ayesha Omer During rehearsals of Grease The Musical

Is Ayesha Omar a good singer? Do you like her songs?

Ayesha Omer family pics, Ayesha Omar and Nabeel pics, Ayesha Umar wedding pics