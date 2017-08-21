---------- Advertisement ----------



Atiqa Odho Family Pics | Umnia Maqsood

Atiqa Odho, Dazzling In Black

Atiqa Odho is famous figure in pakistani media industry and she has been working from many years and earned a huge fame for her acting in pakistani dramas. Atiqa has also been involved in many scandals and but did not went viral as of others. She is considered as a super star of Pakistani media industry. She is also very good looking women and watch her video below in black dazzling mode.

Atiqa Odho (Urdu: عتیقہ اوڈھو‎; born 12 February 1958) is a Pakistani television and film actress, television host, politician and brand.[1] She debuted in Anwar Maqsood’s TV series Sitara aur Mehrunissa and then appeared in successful dramas like Dasht, Nijaat, Zikar Hai Kai Saal Ka and most recently in Humsafar. She later starred in a string of successful films, including Jo Darr Gya Woh Marr Gya, Mummy and Mujhe Chand Chahiye.

Odho was born into a Muslim family in Karachi, Pakistan on February 12, 1958. She originally belongs to Village Tajodero, District Jacobabad. Her native village is in the name of her grandfather Late Taj Muhammad Khan Odho. She and has three children. She started her professional life as a make-up artist and hairstylist in 1989.[2] While working as a make-up artist for various advertising agencies in Karachi, she was discovered by television personality, Anwar Maqsood. She starred in his play, “Sitara Aur Mehrunissa” in 1993; the role turned her into a household name in Pakistan.[3] In 1995, she made her film debut in Jo Darr Gya Woh Marr Gya.[4]

Odho has since worked in many popular television and film projects and has been actively involved in both media and the cosmetic industry in Pakistan. She resides in the UAE and Pakistan.

In 2010-11, Odho became a member of the All Pakistan Muslim League

She got married to Samar Ali Khan on June 8, 2012. And this is her third marriage she has three children, Umnia Bilal and Zarmeen

Atiqa Odho, a Pakistani actor who’s a former leader of the APML, a party that Musharraf launched in 2010, offered support for Musharraf on Thursday. “I pray for President Musharraf’s health and long life,” she said. “It is painful to see how heartbroken a great and brave man is, due to being let down by people who claimed to be his supporters.” (Source: CNN 2nd Jan 2014)

