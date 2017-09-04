---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Anupama Chopra family, wedding pics: 4 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, husband, daughter, son, date of birth, scandal

Anupama Chopra (born 23 February 1967) is an Indian author, journalist, film critic and director of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival[1] She is also the founder and editor of the digital platform Film Companion[2][3] which offers a curated look at cinema. She has written several books on Indian cinema and has been a film critic for NDTV, India Today,[4] as well as the Hindustan Times. She also hosted a weekly film review show The Front Row With Anupama Chopra, on Star World.[5] She won the 2000 National Film Award for Best Book on Cinema for her first book Sholay: The Making of a Classic.

Chopra is married to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a Bollywood producer and director.[7][18] Her daughter Zuni Chopra (born 2001/2002) is author of three books, including a novel and two books in poetry. Her son Agni Dev Chopra is an aspiring cricketer.

Born Anupama Chandra

23 February 1967 (age 50)

Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Education St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai ;Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism

Occupation Author, journalist, film critic

Spouse(s) Vidhu Vinod Chopra (m. 1990)

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Anupama Chopra (born 23 February 1967) is an Indian author, journalist and film critic.

She has written several books on Indian cinema and has been a film critic for NDTV, India Today, as well as the Hindustan Times. She also hosted a weekly film review show The Front Row With Anupama Chopra, on Star World.

She won the 2000 National Film Award for Best Book on Cinema for her first book Sholay: The Making of a Classic.