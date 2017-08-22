Anumol family, wedding pics: 22 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, husband, son, daughter, date of birth, scandal

---------- Advertisement ----------



Anumol was born in Naduvattam on 24 December 1987 at Pattambi, Palakkad district, Kerala. She completed her schooling from Presentation Convent, Perinthalmanna, Higher Secondary education in St.Mary's Higher Secondary School Pariyapuram and graduation in Engineering (Information Technology) from the Hindusthan College, Coimbatore.

Personal Life of Anumol

Anumol aka Anu, the upcoming Malayalam actress is a VJ turned actress who was born to a conservative family in a village named Naduvattam near Pattambi, Palakkad district, Kerala. Currently the entire family has moved on to Cochin and is settled there. Anumol completed her schooling from Presentation Convent, Perinthalmanna. Further she completed her graduation in Engineering (Information Technology) from the Hindustan College, Coimbatore.

In addition to studies, Anumol is trained in classical dance as well. She started learning dance from a very young age and have performed for many stage shows and competitions. Anumol has also anchored a TV program in the Malayalam channel Kairali TV, this paved her way into the world of large screens.

Career Life of Anumol

Anumol entered the film industry through a Tamil film “Kannukulle”, directed by Lena Moovender. Mithun, Aparna and Anumol played the major roles in this movie. Anumol made her debut in Malayalam film industry in the year 2011 through the film “Akam”, written and directed by Shalini Usha Nair. The film produced by Box Office Cinema had young charm Fahad Fasil and Anumol in the male and female lead roles respectively. Anumol was able to do justice to her character and that fetched her lot of positive reviews and feedback from in and out the state.

Anumol’s next release was the biographical film “Ivan Megharoopan”, written and directed by the popular director P. Balachandran. It was Gopan who is known to Anumol, after reading the script, asked her to visit director P. Balachandran for an audition. She did so and was selected. This movie is based on the life of the great Malayalam poet P. Kunhiraman Nair. The film had Prakash Bare, Padmapriya, Shweta Menon and Remya Nambeesan in the major roles. Anumol too did get a prominent supporting role as ‘Thankamony’. Actually this was the first film of Anumol, but “Akam” was released first hence that is considered to be her debut movie. Anumol was able to put forward excellent performances in this film as well and that fetched her an award, The Surya award for the best debut actress – 2012.

In an interview with a popular TV channel, Anumol has said that she was lucky to get an opportunity to be a part of this film as it had great technicians behind the screen. She added that there was lot of things she could learn from them and like a newly admitted school child, Anu was roaming around learning new stuffs. She says it was like being in a completely different world. Anumol prefers to do good heroine oriented movies in future as well.

Further Anumol has appeared in two more Malayalam movies, “Chayilyam” and “David and Goliath”. “Chayilyam” was directed by Manoj Kana. It is a heroine oriented movie which has no hero in it. Anumol was lucky enough to get the role of the heroine in this movie. The movie “David & Goliath”, was directed by Rajeev Nath. Jayasurya, Anoop Menon and Soumya played the lead roles in this movie. Anumol was chosen as the supporting heroine opposite to Anoop Menon. She gave life to the character ‘Deepa’ wife of ‘Sunny’ (Anoop Menon). Anumol did pretty well as Deepa and did receive critical acclaims from around the globe.

Upcoming movies of Anumol

Anumol, the emerging actress was lucky to get a couple of prominent roles in Mollywood. She was also able to perform well in all her movies. She has many offers her way but Anumol does not want to play the number game and she is choosy. She will commit only those movies in which she have a prominent role to play and also she believes in doing a lengthy role rather than doing blink and miss roles in films.

“God for Sale : Bhakthi Prasthanam”, written and directed by Babu Janardhanan is one of her most awaited upcoming movies. In this film, Anumol plays the female lead role opposite to Kunchacko Boban. There are two heroines in this movie, where one of it is been handled by Jyothi Krishna. “Vedi Vazhipadu” and “Parayan Baaki Vechathu” are her other two upcoming Malayalam movies. In both these films she has got a prominent role. “Parayan Baaki Vechathu” is a political thriller directed by Karim. Anumol is paired opposite to Maqbool Salmaan in this film.