Ankita Bhargava family, wedding pics: 14 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, husband, son, daughter, date of birth, scandal

Ankita Bhargava
Ankita Karan Patel (née Bhargava) is an Indian television actress. She married television actor Karan Patel on 3 May 2015
Born 17 August 1980 (age 36)[1]
Nationality Indian
Occupation Actress
Years active 2007–present
Spouse(s) Karan Patel (m. 2015)
Ankita Bhargava is an Indian television actress. She is the daughter of actor Abhay Bhargava who is seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raman’s father-in-law. She has done serials like Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab and many more. She likes the good looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Robin Williams for humility. She was last seen in the newsroom drama Reporters which aired on Sony. She was seen in daily soap Vidya : Ek Kiran Ummeed Ki which aired on DD1.
Personal Profile Details
Name : Ankita Bhargava
Born on : August 17, 1981
Real Age : 34 years
Father : Abhay Bhargava(Actor)
Spouse : Karan Patel
Occupation : Actress
Ankita Bhargava
Latest News
Ankita Bhargava was recently a part of a short film titled ‘Sunset Years’, co-starring her real-life mother Kiran Bhargava. The film is all about loving your parents. Released a few weeks ago, the film has been appreciated by Ankita’s near and dear ones.
Family
Ankita Bhargava was born to Abhay Bhargav, who is an actor and her mother is Kiran Bhargava.
Marriage/Husband
Ankita Bhargava got married to Karan Patel on 3 May, 2015 in a Gujarati style. Many television stars were present at the wedding and had a gala time. The couple got engaged on 14 March 2015.
Serials
Kesar
K Street Pali Hill
Kasuati Zindagi Ki
Karam Apna Apna
Don
Dill Mill Gayye
Ye Pyar Na Hoga Kam
Dekha Ek Khwaab
Mrs. Tendulkar
Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein
Ekk Nayi Pehchaan
Vidya : Ek Kiran Ummeed Ki
Career
Ankita is a renowned name in the advertisement circuit having shot for ads like ABP News promo ad, Sunfeast Marie, Domino’s to name a few. After that she has worked in Tv Serials like Sajda Tere Pyar Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Ek Nayi Pehchaan.
Shows
Ankita Bhargava was seen in Sony TV’s newsroom drama Reporters. She has played the role of Shreya in the series which starred Rajiv Khandelwal and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles. She was also seen in a prominent role of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Latika in Sony Tv’s daily soap Ek Nayi Pehchaan.
Interview
What does fitness mean to you?
I don’t believe in size zero, I am more concerned being healthy.
What efforts do you take to stay fit?
I don’t take efforts but I walk a lot to stay fit.
A celebrity’s body you admire?
I think Aamir Khan has a great body.
What is your fitness secret?
Proper meal in every two hours.
