---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Ankita Bhargava family, wedding pics: 14 facts, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, husband, son, daughter, date of birth, scandal

Ankita Karan Patel (née Bhargava) is an Indian television actress. She married television actor Karan Patel on 3 May 2015

Born 17 August 1980 (age 36)[1]

Nationality Indian

Occupation Actress

Years active 2007–present

Spouse(s) Karan Patel (m. 2015)

Ankita Bhargava is an Indian television actress. She is the daughter of actor Abhay Bhargava who is seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raman’s father-in-law. She has done serials like Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab and many more. She likes the good looks of Ranbir Kapoor and Robin Williams for humility. She was last seen in the newsroom drama Reporters which aired on Sony. She was seen in daily soap Vidya : Ek Kiran Ummeed Ki which aired on DD1.

--------------------



--------------------

Personal Profile Details

Name : Ankita Bhargava

Born on : August 17, 1981

Real Age : 34 years

Father : Abhay Bhargava(Actor)

Spouse : Karan Patel

Occupation : Actress

Ankita Bhargava

Latest News

Ankita Bhargava was recently a part of a short film titled ‘Sunset Years’, co-starring her real-life mother Kiran Bhargava. The film is all about loving your parents. Released a few weeks ago, the film has been appreciated by Ankita’s near and dear ones.

Family

Ankita Bhargava was born to Abhay Bhargav, who is an actor and her mother is Kiran Bhargava.

Marriage/Husband

Ankita Bhargava got married to Karan Patel on 3 May, 2015 in a Gujarati style. Many television stars were present at the wedding and had a gala time. The couple got engaged on 14 March 2015.

Serials

Kesar

K Street Pali Hill

Kasuati Zindagi Ki

Karam Apna Apna

Don

Dill Mill Gayye

Ye Pyar Na Hoga Kam

Dekha Ek Khwaab

Mrs. Tendulkar

Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein

Ekk Nayi Pehchaan

Vidya : Ek Kiran Ummeed Ki

---------- Advertisement ----------



--------------------

Career

Ankita is a renowned name in the advertisement circuit having shot for ads like ABP News promo ad, Sunfeast Marie, Domino’s to name a few. After that she has worked in Tv Serials like Sajda Tere Pyar Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

Shows

Ankita Bhargava was seen in Sony TV’s newsroom drama Reporters. She has played the role of Shreya in the series which starred Rajiv Khandelwal and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles. She was also seen in a prominent role of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Latika in Sony Tv’s daily soap Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

Interview

What does fitness mean to you?

I don’t believe in size zero, I am more concerned being healthy.

What efforts do you take to stay fit?

I don’t take efforts but I walk a lot to stay fit.

--------------------



--------------------

A celebrity’s body you admire?

I think Aamir Khan has a great body.

What is your fitness secret?

Proper meal in every two hours.