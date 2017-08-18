---------- Advertisement ----------



Affan Waheed wedding pics | Affan waheed wife

One of the very intelligent presenters of Mast FM 103 LAHORE…with a beautiful voice n a good sense of music and poetry…and as an actor and anchor he is doing magnificent job.

Biography

Name: Affan Waheed Birthday: September 29 Debut Serial: Mohabbat Ab Nai Ho Ghi Personal Style: Maverick Favorite Actor: Would be a serious miscarriage of justice if I pick one… Favorite Actress: Ditto as above Favorite Movie: Notebook Favorite Singer: Abida Parveen Favorite Song: Innumerable Favorite Food : Tough to boil down to one Favorite Book: The Secret Favorite Perfume: Black Favorite

Holiday Spot: Trust me it has to be my home mostly Your Hobbies: I’m one of those fortune ones whose hobbies become their profession starting from painting to acting to writing and hosting. What makes you happiest: When my heart and mind are in-line . What you hate most: When I lose control of myself and become someone else that’s what I despise the most. What do you think of love: A state of mind.

What the most important thing in your life? My sanity and my faith Your weakness: They say your biggest strength could be knowing about your weaknesses and vice versa. I believe my strength becomes my biggest weakness at times. Your strength: Ditto as above. If you were not in Showbiz, What would you do? I believe I am meant to be here. Message to Fans: Never let anyone trample on you since what doesn’t kill you has to make you stronger.